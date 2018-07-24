2018 CrossFit Games Championships: Dates, events, athletes, how to watch and stream

The 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games are nearing their final stage, which means we're one step closer to crowning the "Fittest on Earth."

After a February kickoff and a wave of Regionals competitions in June, this summer's run of fitness challenges will culminate with the 2018 CrossFit Games championships. So here's everything you need to know about the finals:

What are the CrossFit Games again?

It's never too late to find out! The CrossFit Games are three stages of fitness competitions that run from February into August. Called "one of the fastest growing sports in America" by Forbes, each of the competition's stages feature everything from high-intensity exercises to big-scale challenges, like one year's championship ocean swim, to "test, not train, fitness" and identify the world's best workout warriors.

The first stage, the Open, took place in CrossFit affiliate gyms across the world from late February until late March. The second stage, the Regionals, lasted from May 18-June 3.

Who makes it to the championships?

Anyone who registered for the Open workouts was eligible to advance to Regionals, as those with the best scores from each of 18 global regions moved on to the second stage -- a level that included three days of live workouts. Now, the regions have been whittled down to a final roster of 40 men, 40 women, 40 teams, 80 teenagers and 240 "masters," who will all compete for separate championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Among the final competitors are Josh Bridges Mat Fraser, Scott Panchik, Ben Smith, Patrick Vellner, Margaux Alvarez, Chyna Cho, Lauren Fisher, Kara Saunders, Tia-Clair Toomey and Brooke Wells.

What kind of events will be in the championships?

Some specifics are intentionally kept under wraps so that athletes aren't aware of what they'll be facing, but CrossFit's Dave Castro has hinted through Instagram that trek biking and ring pull-ups will be part of the Games' individual events.

When and where are the championships?

Dates: Wednesday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 5

Location: Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin

How can I watch and stream the CrossFit Games?

The CrossFit Games championships will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android.

Where can I find more info on the CrossFit Games?



Either keep it locked here, on CBSSports.com, or check out the official CrossFit Games website.