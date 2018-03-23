2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP: Breakouts from same model that predicted Scooter Gennett’s huge season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers. He has been red-hot during spring training, slugging .735 with three homers, three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over 43 at-bats.

Devers has an ADP of 79 and SportsLine says you can expect nearly the same production as both Manny Machado (16 ADP) and Alex Bregman (37 ADP). SportsLine projects Devers as a top-10 third basemen this season. Take a chance on him and watch the points roll in all season long.

Another shocker: Diamondbacks SS Ketel Marte. Despite only playing in 73 games, he finished his 2017 campaign with a strong .260/.345/.395 line across 255 plate appearances. And he showed plenty of power at the plate, racking up 17 extra-base hits in less than a half-season of work.

Marte has an ADP of 346, but SportsLine's model says he's tremendously undervalued, as he'll give you similar production to players like Zack Cozart (188 ADP) and Marwin Gonzalez (120 ADP). Be patient and pluck Marte off the draft board when the time is right.

