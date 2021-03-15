We recently took part in a Dynasty start-up mock draft that had everyone selecting prospects alongside established major-leaguers. But what if your league sections off prospects, holding one draft for the major-leaguers and one for the minor-leaguers?

That's what this mock draft is meant to address, specifically for leagues that use 5x5 scoring (such as a standard Rotisserie league).

That format tends to devalue pitching prospects. Not only are they inherently riskier than hitting prospects but they also have a higher threshold to meet statistically. Even a pitching prospect who more or less succeeds in the majors might not succeed at a level that would make him a useful 5x5 play.

Of course, the hitting prospects being targeted in this format aren't always the safest. The emphasis on counting stats, particularly with regard to the stolen base shortage, leads some participants to gravitate toward toolsier types further down the minor-leaguer ladder. The Welsh of the Prospect One Podcast opted to go this route with recently signed international prospects like Carlos Colmenarez of the Rays and Cristian Hernandez of the Cubs.

I went the more conventional route, wanting to know sooner than later whether a prospect would sink or swim so that I could keep cycling in new prospects as needed. If the target was already semi-proven in the majors, as was the case with Ian Anderson and Ryan Mountcastle, even better.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

1) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

2) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)

3) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)

4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

5) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

6) The Welsh, Prospect One Podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)

7) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

8) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)

9) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)

10) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71)

11) Eric Cross, Fantrax (@EricCross04)

12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)