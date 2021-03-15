bobby-witt.jpg

We recently took part in a Dynasty start-up mock draft that had everyone selecting prospects alongside established major-leaguers. But what if your league sections off prospects, holding one draft for the major-leaguers and one for the minor-leaguers?

That's what this mock draft is meant to address, specifically for leagues that use 5x5 scoring (such as a standard Rotisserie league). 

That format tends to devalue pitching prospects. Not only are they inherently riskier than hitting prospects but they also have a higher threshold to meet statistically. Even a pitching prospect who more or less succeeds in the majors might not succeed at a level that would make him a useful 5x5 play.

Of course, the hitting prospects being targeted in this format aren't always the safest. The emphasis on counting stats, particularly with regard to the stolen base shortage, leads some participants to gravitate toward toolsier types further down the minor-leaguer ladder. The Welsh of the Prospect One Podcast opted to go this route with recently signed international prospects like Carlos Colmenarez of the Rays and Cristian Hernandez of the Cubs.

I went the more conventional route, wanting to know sooner than later whether a prospect would sink or swim so that I could keep cycling in new prospects as needed. If the target was already semi-proven in the majors, as was the case with Ian Anderson and Ryan Mountcastle, even better.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

1) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)  
2) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
3) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)
4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company 
5) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi
6) The Welsh, Prospect One Podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)
7) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)   
8) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)   
9) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
10) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71
11) Eric Cross, Fantrax (@EricCross04)  
12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)   

ROUND 1

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Chris TowersWander Franco SS | TB
2Ralph LifshitzJarred Kelenic CF | SEA
3Chris CleggMarco Luciano SS | SF
4Phil PonebshekSpencer Torkelson 3B | DET
5Nick MimikosAdley Rutschman C | BAL
6The WelshJulio Rodriguez RF | SEA
7Frank StampflMacKenzie Gore SP | SD
8Ray ButlerKristian Robinson CF | ARI
9The ItchRandy Arozarena LF | TB
10Nick RitriviBobby Witt SS | KC
11Eric CrossC.J. Abrams SS | SD
12Scott WhiteAndrew Vaughn 1B | CHW
ROUND 2

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Scott WhiteIan Anderson SP | ATL
2Eric CrossDylan Carlson RF | STL
3Nick RitriviJasson Dominguez CF | NYY
4The ItchCorbin Carroll CF | ARI
5Ray ButlerRoyce Lewis SS | MIN
6Frank StampflAustin Martin SS | TOR
7The WelshAlex Kirilloff RF | MIN
8Nick MimikosCristian Pache LF | ATL
9Phil PonebshekSixto Sanchez SP | MIA
10Chris CleggTriston Casas 1B | BOS
11Ralph LifshitzKe'Bryan Hayes 3B | PIT
12Chris TowersMichael Kopech SP | CHW
ROUND 3

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Chris TowersNate Pearson SP | TOR
2Ralph LifshitzRiley Greene CF | DET
3Chris CleggNoelvi Marte SS | SEA
4Phil PonebshekVidal Brujan 2B | TB
5Nick MimikosLogan Gilbert SP | SEA
6The WelshNick Gonzales SS | PIT
7Frank StampflMatt Manning SP | DET
8Ray ButlerBrennen Davis CF | CHC
9The ItchHedbert Perez CF | MIL
10Nick RitriviZac Veen LF | COL
11Eric CrossJordan Groshans SS | TOR
12Scott WhiteNick Madrigal 2B | CHW
ROUND 4

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Scott WhiteJeter Downs SS | BOS
2Eric CrossTrevor Larnach RF | MIN
3Nick RitriviAlek Thomas CF | ARI
4The ItchLuis Matos OF | SF
5Ray ButlerCasey Mize SP | DET
6Frank StampflNolan Jones 3B | CLE
7The WelshHa-seong Kim SS | SD
8Nick MimikosAsa Lacy RP | KC
9Phil PonebshekNolan Gorman 3B | STL
10Chris CleggBrandon Marsh CF | LAA
11Ralph LifshitzJ.J. Bleday RF | MIA
12Chris TowersJoey Bart C | SF
ROUND 5

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Chris TowersTarik Skubal SP | DET
2Ralph LifshitzMax Meyer SP | MIA
3Chris CleggLuis Patino RP | TB
4Phil PonebshekForrest Whitley SP | HOU
5Nick MimikosHunter Bishop CF | SF
6The WelshErick Pena CF | KC
7Frank StampflDrew Waters LF | ATL
8Ray ButlerGrayson Rodriguez SP | BAL
9The ItchLeody Taveras CF | TEX
10Nick RitriviSpencer Howard SP | PHI
11Eric CrossGarrett Mitchell OF | MIL
12Scott WhiteTriston McKenzie SP | CLE
ROUND 6

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Scott WhiteRyan Mountcastle LF | BAL
2Eric CrossEmerson Hancock SP | SEA
3Nick RitriviAustin Hendrick CF | CIN
4The ItchGeorge Kirby SP | SEA
5Ray ButlerTaylor Trammell LF | SEA
6Frank StampflJazz Chisholm 2B | MIA
7The WelshGeorge Valera CF | CLE
8Nick MimikosJosh Jung 3B | TEX
9Phil PonebshekHans Crouse SP | TEX
10Chris CleggEdward Cabrera SP | MIA
11Ralph LifshitzTyler Freeman SS | CLE
12Chris TowersOneil Cruz SS | PIT
ROUND 7

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Chris TowersXavier Edwards 2B | TB
2Ralph LifshitzDL Hall SP | BAL
3Chris CleggAaron Bracho 2B | CLE
4Phil PonebshekDaniel Lynch SP | KC
5Nick MimikosHunter Greene SP | CIN
6The WelshCarlos Colmenarez SS | TB
7Frank StampflHeliot Ramos CF | SF
8Ray ButlerJose Garcia SS | CIN
9The ItchGilberto Jimenez CF | BOS
10Nick RitriviMatthew Liberatore SP | STL
11Eric CrossNick Lodolo SP | CIN
12Scott WhiteOrelvis Martinez SS | TOR
ROUND 8

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Scott WhiteHeston Kjerstad OF | BAL
2Eric CrossWilman Diaz SS | LAD
3Nick RitriviRonny Mauricio SS | NYM
4The ItchBrailyn Marquez RP | CHC
5Ray ButlerA.J. Puk RP | OAK
6Frank StampflRobert Puason SS | OAK
7The WelshGarrett Crochet RP | CHW
8Nick MimikosDaniel Espino SP | CLE
9Phil PonebshekGeraldo Perdomo SS | ARI
10Chris CleggJarren Duran CF | BOS
11Ralph LifshitzSimeon Woods Richardson SP | TOR
12Chris TowersTrevor Rogers SP | MIA
ROUND 9

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Chris TowersSam Huff C | TEX
2Ralph LifshitzJoshua Lowe CF | TB
3Chris CleggClarke Schmidt RP | NYY
4Phil PonebshekJ.B. Bukauskas SP | ARI
5Nick MimikosJordyn Adams CF | LAA
6The WelshEd Howard SS | CHC
7Frank StampflJosiah Gray SP | LAD
8Ray ButlerLewin Diaz 1B | MIA
9The ItchHeriberto Hernandez RF | TEX
10Nick RitriviRobert Hassell CF | SD
11Eric CrossMick Abel SP | PHI
12Scott WhiteLuis Campusano DH | SD
ROUND 10

PICKTEAMPLAYER
1Scott WhiteJonathan India 3B | CIN
2Eric CrossHudson Head CF | PIT
3Nick RitriviSeth Beer 1B | ARI
4The ItchFrancisco Alvarez C | NYM
5Ray ButlerJesus Sanchez RF | MIA
6Frank StampflDeivi Garcia SP | NYY
7The WelshCristian Hernandez SS | CHC
8Nick MimikosTravis Swaggerty CF | PIT
9Phil PonebshekGreg Jones SS | TB
10Chris CleggMichael Toglia 1B | COL
11Ralph LifshitzGunnar Henderson SS | BAL
12Chris TowersBobby Dalbec 1B | BOS