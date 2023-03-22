alex-bregman.jpg

You ever wonder what drafting against yourself would be like? Well, I don't thanks to the Podcast Listeners League, a 12-team Head-to-Head points contest now in its 14th year. The thing about the Podcast Listeners League is that the participants ... well, they listen to the podcast (i.e., Fantasy Baseball Today). They know what Chris Towers, Frank Stampfl and I are looking to do in drafts, and they try to do it before we can.

So when I was awarded the first pick, I had no illusions about Nolan Arenado making it back to me at the end of Round 2, not with the way I've hammered home the need to grab a stud third baseman then. What I didn't count on was Alex Bregman being taken 21st overall, leaving me with no chance at him either. Seeing as it's a points league, I was willing to take him at the Round 2-3 turn even though I hadn't seen it done before. Bregman actually averaged more points per game last year (3.19) than Austin Riley (3.16), thanks to his superlative plate discipline.

My hunt for a third baseman played out much like it did in our recent Head-to-Head categories mock, where I also took Aaron Judge first overall. With the long wait in between my back-to-back picks, I could never time up Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy or Jordan Walker just right (missing out on Walker by one pick in Round 8). This time, I chose to address my glaring lack by taking more bites at the apple -- three, to be exact. Anthony Rendon (Round 15), Josh Jung (19) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (20) have top-10 potential at the position, if not better, so I drafted them all in the hopes that one breaks through. They've all looked good this spring, if nothing else.

I'll have more to say in a second, but first, let me introduce you to the zealous listeners who got to partake in this little league of ours (alongside Chris, Frank and myself, of course). They'll be identified by their team names in the draft results, so I've listed those as well:

1) Scott White, White Noise (@CBSScottWhite)
2) Terry Gentzler, Team Gentzler
3) Aubrey Green, Prodigal Danielsons
4) Sean Snow, Snow - Maker of Memes
5) Daniel Boger, Lemurball
6) Tom Koppe, Hamelins Hammers
7) Chris Towers, My Morning Jack Flaherty (@CTowersCBS)
8) Frank Stampfl, The Wandering Eye (@Roto_Frank)
9) Adam Lenarsky, Lenars' Nootbaars
10) Noah Yuen, peanut butter jelly time
11) Kyle B, Church of Scott White
12) Dave Wilson, Pied Piper

Here are a few notable things that happened:

  • Drafting three third basemen left me without a healthy starting pitcher on my bench, which is an odd choice for a points league, but I think my top five is high-end enough to make do for now. I'll eventually be able to IL Tony Gonsolin and Lance McCullers, freeing up two spots for free-agent pickups, and if I really get in a bind, I can shift Shohei Ohtani over from utility to starting pitcher. He's who fell to me with everyone reaching for a third baseman in Round 2.
  • Two picks that will immediately jump out at you are Dustin May in Round 3 and Brandon Lowe in Round 6. Turns out we had a bit of a wild card in Tom Koppe, team name Hamelins Hammers, which is bound to happen in some of your home leagues as well. No, I wouldn't recommend either pick, even acknowledging the breakout potential for May and the bounce-back potential for Lowe, but hey, if Tom ends up winning the league, he'll have no one to credit but himself.
  • Not a single starting pitcher was taken until Round 2, and overall, I'd say we went pretty light on pitching for a points league. I think it's because it's a league of podcast listeners, and well, that's a strategy I've been promoting on the podcast all year. Normally in this format, pitchers as good as Zac Gallen and Robbie Ray wouldn't be available to me in Rounds 6 and 7.
  • "Get your guys" was a common refrain during the live stream of this draft, with the idea being that certain players are rising too quickly to be reflected by ADP. Picks made with this sentiment included Corbin Carroll (49th overall, to me), Jordan Walker (95th), Lars Nootbaar (128th), Miguel Vargas (133rd), Riley Greene (134th), Reid Detmers (156th), Jarred Kelenic (167th), Oscar Colas (182nd), Anthony Volpe (192nd, to me), Matthew Boyd (202nd), Kyle Bradish (209th), Clarke Schmidt (213th), Jared Shuster (226th) and Gabriel Moreno (234th).
  • Among the fallers were Jose Altuve (71st overall) and Vaughn Grissom (244th), though to be honest, neither fell quite as much as I expected. (I didn't think Grissom would be drafted at all.) You can afford to take bigger chances in a league this shallow, and interestingly, the same guy who took Altuve also took Bryce Harper three picks later. This comes amid increasing speculation that Harper could beat his initial timeline by a couple months. The pick was still too early for me, but that was the rationale for it, I'm sure.
  • Two positions that delivered surplus value late were catcher (most notably, William Contreras in Round 20) and first base (see Nate Lowe, Christian Walker, Rowdy Tellez, Josh Bell and C.J. Cron). It tends to happen in leagues where everyone has only nine hitter spots to fill, including one per infield position, and is part of the reason I'm pushing the concept of position scarcity so hard (though I wasn't able to adhere to it so well in this particular draft).
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 White Noise A. Judge CF NYY
2 To Manoah Vaughn J. Soto RF SD
3 Prodigal Danielsons J. Ramirez 3B CLE
4 Snow - Maker of Memes M. Betts RF LAD
5 Lemurball M. Trout CF LAA
6 Hamelins Hammers J. Rodriguez CF SEA
7 My Morning Jack Flaherty R. Acuna RF ATL
8 Jeffrey Springer T. Turner SS PHI
9 Lowe and InStride K. Tucker RF HOU
10 peanut butter jelly time M. Machado 3B SD
11 Church of Scott White F. Freeman 1B LAD
12 Pied Piper Y. Alvarez DH HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Pied Piper R. Devers 3B BOS
14 Church of Scott White A. Riley 3B ATL
15 peanut butter jelly time S. Alcantara SP MIA
16 Lowe and InStride N. Arenado 3B STL
17 Jeffrey Springer V. Guerrero 1B TOR
18 My Morning Jack Flaherty F. Tatis SS SD
19 Hamelins Hammers B. Witt SS KC
20 Lemurball G. Cole SP NYY
21 Snow - Maker of Memes A. Bregman 3B HOU
22 Prodigal Danielsons C. Burnes SP MIL
23 To Manoah Vaughn A. Nola SP PHI
24 White Noise S. Ohtani DH LAA
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 White Noise P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
26 To Manoah Vaughn F. Valdez SP HOU
27 Prodigal Danielsons P. Alonso 1B NYM
28 Snow - Maker of Memes J. Verlander SP NYM
29 Lemurball J. deGrom SP TEX
30 Hamelins Hammers D. May SP LAD
31 My Morning Jack Flaherty M. Semien 2B TEX
32 Jeffrey Springer M. Scherzer SP NYM
33 Lowe and InStride S. Strider SP ATL
34 peanut butter jelly time B. Bichette SS TOR
35 Church of Scott White Z. Wheeler SP PHI
36 Pied Piper S. McClanahan SP TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Pied Piper C. Seager SS TEX
38 Church of Scott White L. Robert CF CHW
39 peanut butter jelly time B. Woodruff SP MIL
40 Lowe and InStride K. Schwarber LF PHI
41 Jeffrey Springer G. Springer CF TOR
42 My Morning Jack Flaherty M. Olson 1B ATL
43 Hamelins Hammers F. Lindor SS NYM
44 Lemurball M. Fried SP ATL
45 Snow - Maker of Memes O. Albies 2B ATL
46 Prodigal Danielsons M. Harris CF ATL
47 To Manoah Vaughn A. Manoah SP TOR
48 White Noise J. Realmuto C PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 White Noise C. Carroll LF ARI
50 To Manoah Vaughn W. Franco SS TB
51 Prodigal Danielsons J. Chisholm 2B MIA
52 Snow - Maker of Memes J. Urias SP LAD
53 Lemurball D. Cease SP CHW
54 Hamelins Hammers C. Mullins CF BAL
55 My Morning Jack Flaherty S. Bieber SP CLE
56 Jeffrey Springer K. Gausman SP TOR
57 Lowe and InStride C. Javier SP HOU
58 peanut butter jelly time B. Reynolds CF PIT
59 Church of Scott White L. Castillo SP SEA
60 Pied Piper E. Jimenez DH CHW
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Pied Piper V. Pasquantino 1B KC
62 Church of Scott White Y. Darvish SP SD
63 peanut butter jelly time B. Buxton CF MIN
64 Lowe and InStride R. Arozarena LF TB
65 Jeffrey Springer W. Smith C LAD
66 My Morning Jack Flaherty E. Clase RP CLE
67 Hamelins Hammers B. Lowe 2B TB
68 Lemurball J. Abreu 1B HOU
69 Snow - Maker of Memes S. Marte RF NYM
70 Prodigal Danielsons X. Bogaerts SS SD
71 To Manoah Vaughn J. Altuve 2B HOU
72 White Noise Z. Gallen SP ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 White Noise R. Ray SP SEA
74 To Manoah Vaughn B. Harper DH PHI
75 Prodigal Danielsons J. Hader RP SD
76 Snow - Maker of Memes R. Pressly RP HOU
77 Lemurball K. Bryant LF COL
78 Hamelins Hammers S. Perez C KC
79 My Morning Jack Flaherty G. Henderson 3B BAL
80 Jeffrey Springer M. Muncy 3B LAD
81 Lowe and InStride C. Rodon SP NYY
82 peanut butter jelly time D. Varsho RF TOR
83 Church of Scott White L. Webb SP SF
84 Pied Piper T. Hernandez RF SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Pied Piper A. Rutschman C BAL
86 Church of Scott White S. Kwan LF CLE
87 peanut butter jelly time J. Cronenworth 2B SD
88 Lowe and InStride O. Cruz SS PIT
89 Jeffrey Springer J. Musgrove SP SD
90 My Morning Jack Flaherty T. McKenzie SP CLE
91 Hamelins Hammers R. Hoskins 1B PHI
92 Lemurball B. Nimmo CF NYM
93 Snow - Maker of Memes S. Murphy C ATL
94 Prodigal Danielsons L. Gilbert SP SEA
95 To Manoah Vaughn J. Walker 3B STL
96 White Noise C. Sale SP BOS
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 White Noise G. Kirby SP SEA
98 To Manoah Vaughn N. Lodolo SP CIN
99 Prodigal Danielsons C. Yelich LF MIL
100 Snow - Maker of Memes W. Adames SS MIL
101 Lemurball C. Correa SS MIN
102 Hamelins Hammers D. Williams RP MIL
103 My Morning Jack Flaherty H. Greene SP CIN
104 Jeffrey Springer A. Garcia RF TEX
105 Lowe and InStride J. Romano RP TOR
106 peanut butter jelly time R. Helsley RP STL
107 Church of Scott White A. Gimenez 2B CLE
108 Pied Piper R. Iglesias RP ATL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Pied Piper L. Lynn SP CHW
110 Church of Scott White T. Anderson SS CHW
111 peanut butter jelly time C. Bassitt SP TOR
112 Lowe and InStride B. Snell SP SD
113 Jeffrey Springer T. Edman 2B STL
114 My Morning Jack Flaherty G. Stanton DH NYY
115 Hamelins Hammers M. Yoshida LF BOS
116 Lemurball K. Marte 2B ARI
117 Snow - Maker of Memes N. Cortes SP NYY
118 Prodigal Danielsons W. Contreras C STL
119 To Manoah Vaughn J. Luzardo SP MIA
120 White Noise D. Swanson SS CHC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 White Noise T. Ward RF LAA
122 To Manoah Vaughn A. Vaughn RF CHW
123 Prodigal Danielsons C. Kershaw SP LAD
124 Snow - Maker of Memes A. Santander RF BAL
125 Lemurball J. Miranda 1B MIN
126 Hamelins Hammers F. Peralta SP MIL
127 My Morning Jack Flaherty K. Wright SP ATL
128 Jeffrey Springer L. Nootbaar RF STL
129 Lowe and InStride A. Kirk C TOR
130 peanut butter jelly time N. Castellanos RF PHI
131 Church of Scott White L. Severino SP NYY
132 Pied Piper H. Renfroe RF LAA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Pied Piper M. Vargas 1B LAD
134 Church of Scott White R. Greene CF DET
135 peanut butter jelly time C. Morton SP ATL
136 Lowe and InStride N. Lowe 1B TEX
137 Jeffrey Springer J. Springs SP TB
138 My Morning Jack Flaherty T. O'Neill LF STL
139 Hamelins Hammers T. France 1B SEA
140 Lemurball T. Glasnow SP TB
141 Snow - Maker of Memes M. Mikolas SP STL
142 Prodigal Danielsons C. Doval RP SF
143 To Manoah Vaughn J. Flaherty SP STL
144 White Noise F. Bautista RP BAL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 White Noise J. Ryan SP MIN
146 To Manoah Vaughn T. Stephenson C CIN
147 Prodigal Danielsons L. Giolito SP CHW
148 Snow - Maker of Memes P. Fairbanks RP TB
149 Lemurball M. Melendez C KC
150 Hamelins Hammers D. Bednar RP PIT
151 My Morning Jack Flaherty P. Lopez SP MIN
152 Jeffrey Springer K. Jansen RP BOS
153 Lowe and InStride G. Torres 2B NYY
154 peanut butter jelly time A. Rizzo 1B NYY
155 Church of Scott White C. Walker 1B ARI
156 Pied Piper R. Detmers SP LAA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Pied Piper J. Berrios SP TOR
158 Church of Scott White K. Senga SP NYM
159 peanut butter jelly time M. Kelly SP ARI
160 Lowe and InStride C. Holmes RP NYY
161 Jeffrey Springer D. Rasmussen SP TB
162 My Morning Jack Flaherty S. Suzuki RF CHC
163 Hamelins Hammers P. Sandoval SP LAA
164 Lemurball H. Brown RP HOU
165 Snow - Maker of Memes L. Garcia SP HOU
166 Prodigal Danielsons M. Haniger RF SF
167 To Manoah Vaughn J. Kelenic CF SEA
168 White Noise J. India 2B CIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 White Noise A. Rendon 3B LAA
170 To Manoah Vaughn J. Winker LF MIL
171 Prodigal Danielsons J. McCarthy RF ARI
172 Snow - Maker of Memes N. Eovaldi SP TEX
173 Lemurball T. Casas 1B BOS
174 Hamelins Hammers G. Rodriguez SP BAL
175 My Morning Jack Flaherty E. Tovar SS COL
176 Jeffrey Springer R. Tellez 1B MIL
177 Lowe and InStride J. Pena SS HOU
178 peanut butter jelly time D. Bard RP COL
179 Church of Scott White A. Diaz RP CIN
180 Pied Piper J. Polanco 2B MIN
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Pied Piper M. Perez SP TEX
182 Church of Scott White O. Colas CF CHW
183 peanut butter jelly time J. Martinez DH LAD
184 Lowe and InStride J. Montgomery SP STL
185 Jeffrey Springer J. Gray SP TEX
186 My Morning Jack Flaherty T. Rogers SP MIA
187 Hamelins Hammers E. Cabrera SP MIA
188 Lemurball A. Cobb SP SF
189 Snow - Maker of Memes D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
190 Prodigal Danielsons C. Bellinger CF CHC
191 To Manoah Vaughn J. Duran RP MIN
192 White Noise A. Volpe SS NYY
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 White Noise T. Gonsolin SP LAD
194 To Manoah Vaughn T. Mahle SP MIN
195 Prodigal Danielsons S. Gray SP MIN
196 Snow - Maker of Memes N. Syndergaard SP LAD
197 Lemurball G. Whitlock RP BOS
198 Hamelins Hammers B. Donovan RF STL
199 My Morning Jack Flaherty T. Anderson SP LAA
200 Jeffrey Springer C. Carrasco SP NYM
201 Lowe and InStride W. Merrifield 2B TOR
202 peanut butter jelly time M. Boyd RP DET
203 Church of Scott White A. Bohm 3B PHI
204 Pied Piper J. Urquidy SP HOU
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Pied Piper J. McNeil 2B NYM
206 Church of Scott White J. Leclerc RP TEX
207 peanut butter jelly time M. Conforto RF SF
208 Lowe and InStride A. Heaney SP TEX
209 Jeffrey Springer K. Bradish SP BAL
210 My Morning Jack Flaherty J. Profar LF SD
211 Hamelins Hammers M. Kopech SP CHW
212 Lemurball M. Chapman 3B TOR
213 Snow - Maker of Memes C. Schmidt RP NYY
214 Prodigal Danielsons S. Manaea SP SF
215 To Manoah Vaughn R. Lopez RP CHW
216 White Noise L. McCullers SP HOU
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 White Noise J. Jung 3B TEX
218 To Manoah Vaughn E. Rodriguez SP DET
219 Prodigal Danielsons T. Estrada 2B SF
220 Snow - Maker of Memes J. Baez SS DET
221 Lemurball M. Mervis 1B CHC
222 Hamelins Hammers J. Pederson LF SF
223 My Morning Jack Flaherty R. Contreras SP PIT
224 Jeffrey Springer N. Martinez RP SD
225 Lowe and InStride A. Meadows RF DET
226 peanut butter jelly time J. Shuster SP ATL
227 Church of Scott White T. Story 2B BOS
228 Pied Piper K. Maeda SP MIN
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Pied Piper E. Suarez 3B SEA
230 Church of Scott White W. Contreras C MIL
231 peanut butter jelly time J. Bell 1B CLE
232 Lowe and InStride A. Wainwright SP STL
233 Jeffrey Springer D. Peterson SP NYM
234 My Morning Jack Flaherty G. Moreno C ARI
235 Hamelins Hammers B. Baty 3B NYM
236 Lemurball C. Cron 1B COL
237 Snow - Maker of Memes G. Mitchell CF MIL
238 Prodigal Danielsons T. Walker SP PHI
239 To Manoah Vaughn M. Massey 2B KC
240 White Noise K. Hayes 3B PIT
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 White Noise S. Barlow RP KC
242 To Manoah Vaughn G. Ashcraft SP CIN
243 Prodigal Danielsons R. McMahon 3B COL
244 Snow - Maker of Memes V. Grissom 2B ATL
245 Lemurball I. Happ LF CHC
246 Hamelins Hammers D. Jameson SP ARI
247 My Morning Jack Flaherty P. Sewald RP SEA
248 Jeffrey Springer S. Lugo RP SD
249 Lowe and InStride S. Torkelson 1B DET
250 peanut butter jelly time M. Ozuna DH ATL
251 Church of Scott White B. Singer SP KC
252 Pied Piper C. Kimbrel RP PHI
Team by Team
White Noise
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Judge CF NYY
2 24 S. Ohtani DH LAA
3 25 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
4 48 J. Realmuto C PHI
5 49 C. Carroll LF ARI
6 72 Z. Gallen SP ARI
7 73 R. Ray SP SEA
8 96 C. Sale SP BOS
9 97 G. Kirby SP SEA
10 120 D. Swanson SS CHC
11 121 T. Ward RF LAA
12 144 F. Bautista RP BAL
13 145 J. Ryan SP MIN
14 168 J. India 2B CIN
15 169 A. Rendon 3B LAA
16 192 A. Volpe SS NYY
17 193 T. Gonsolin SP LAD
18 216 L. McCullers SP HOU
19 217 J. Jung 3B TEX
20 240 K. Hayes 3B PIT
21 241 S. Barlow RP KC
To Manoah Vaughn
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Soto RF SD
2 23 A. Nola SP PHI
3 26 F. Valdez SP HOU
4 47 A. Manoah SP TOR
5 50 W. Franco SS TB
6 71 J. Altuve 2B HOU
7 74 B. Harper DH PHI
8 95 J. Walker 3B STL
9 98 N. Lodolo SP CIN
10 119 J. Luzardo SP MIA
11 122 A. Vaughn RF CHW
12 143 J. Flaherty SP STL
13 146 T. Stephenson C CIN
14 167 J. Kelenic CF SEA
15 170 J. Winker LF MIL
16 191 J. Duran RP MIN
17 194 T. Mahle SP MIN
18 215 R. Lopez RP CHW
19 218 E. Rodriguez SP DET
20 239 M. Massey 2B KC
21 242 G. Ashcraft SP CIN
Prodigal Danielsons
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 22 C. Burnes SP MIL
3 27 P. Alonso 1B NYM
4 46 M. Harris CF ATL
5 51 J. Chisholm 2B MIA
6 70 X. Bogaerts SS SD
7 75 J. Hader RP SD
8 94 L. Gilbert SP SEA
9 99 C. Yelich LF MIL
10 118 W. Contreras C STL
11 123 C. Kershaw SP LAD
12 142 C. Doval RP SF
13 147 L. Giolito SP CHW
14 166 M. Haniger RF SF
15 171 J. McCarthy RF ARI
16 190 C. Bellinger CF CHC
17 195 S. Gray SP MIN
18 214 S. Manaea SP SF
19 219 T. Estrada 2B SF
20 238 T. Walker SP PHI
21 243 R. McMahon 3B COL
Snow - Maker of Memes
Rd Pk Player
1 4 M. Betts RF LAD
2 21 A. Bregman 3B HOU
3 28 J. Verlander SP NYM
4 45 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 52 J. Urias SP LAD
6 69 S. Marte RF NYM
7 76 R. Pressly RP HOU
8 93 S. Murphy C ATL
9 100 W. Adames SS MIL
10 117 N. Cortes SP NYY
11 124 A. Santander RF BAL
12 141 M. Mikolas SP STL
13 148 P. Fairbanks RP TB
14 165 L. Garcia SP HOU
15 172 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
16 189 D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
17 196 N. Syndergaard SP LAD
18 213 C. Schmidt RP NYY
19 220 J. Baez SS DET
20 237 G. Mitchell CF MIL
21 244 V. Grissom 2B ATL
Lemurball
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Trout CF LAA
2 20 G. Cole SP NYY
3 29 J. deGrom SP TEX
4 44 M. Fried SP ATL
5 53 D. Cease SP CHW
6 68 J. Abreu 1B HOU
7 77 K. Bryant LF COL
8 92 B. Nimmo CF NYM
9 101 C. Correa SS MIN
10 116 K. Marte 2B ARI
11 125 J. Miranda 1B MIN
12 140 T. Glasnow SP TB
13 149 M. Melendez C KC
14 164 H. Brown RP HOU
15 173 T. Casas 1B BOS
16 188 A. Cobb SP SF
17 197 G. Whitlock RP BOS
18 212 M. Chapman 3B TOR
19 221 M. Mervis 1B CHC
20 236 C. Cron 1B COL
21 245 I. Happ LF CHC
Hamelins Hammers
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
2 19 B. Witt SS KC
3 30 D. May SP LAD
4 43 F. Lindor SS NYM
5 54 C. Mullins CF BAL
6 67 B. Lowe 2B TB
7 78 S. Perez C KC
8 91 R. Hoskins 1B PHI
9 102 D. Williams RP MIL
10 115 M. Yoshida LF BOS
11 126 F. Peralta SP MIL
12 139 T. France 1B SEA
13 150 D. Bednar RP PIT
14 163 P. Sandoval SP LAA
15 174 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
16 187 E. Cabrera SP MIA
17 198 B. Donovan RF STL
18 211 M. Kopech SP CHW
19 222 J. Pederson LF SF
20 235 B. Baty 3B NYM
21 246 D. Jameson SP ARI
My Morning Jack Flaherty
Rd Pk Player
1 7 R. Acuna RF ATL
2 18 F. Tatis SS SD
3 31 M. Semien 2B TEX
4 42 M. Olson 1B ATL
5 55 S. Bieber SP CLE
6 66 E. Clase RP CLE
7 79 G. Henderson 3B BAL
8 90 T. McKenzie SP CLE
9 103 H. Greene SP CIN
10 114 G. Stanton DH NYY
11 127 K. Wright SP ATL
12 138 T. O'Neill LF STL
13 151 P. Lopez SP MIN
14 162 S. Suzuki RF CHC
15 175 E. Tovar SS COL
16 186 T. Rogers SP MIA
17 199 T. Anderson SP LAA
18 210 J. Profar LF SD
19 223 R. Contreras SP PIT
20 234 G. Moreno C ARI
21 247 P. Sewald RP SEA
Jeffrey Springer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Turner SS PHI
2 17 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 32 M. Scherzer SP NYM
4 41 G. Springer CF TOR
5 56 K. Gausman SP TOR
6 65 W. Smith C LAD
7 80 M. Muncy 3B LAD
8 89 J. Musgrove SP SD
9 104 A. Garcia RF TEX
10 113 T. Edman 2B STL
11 128 L. Nootbaar RF STL
12 137 J. Springs SP TB
13 152 K. Jansen RP BOS
14 161 D. Rasmussen SP TB
15 176 R. Tellez 1B MIL
16 185 J. Gray SP TEX
17 200 C. Carrasco SP NYM
18 209 K. Bradish SP BAL
19 224 N. Martinez RP SD
20 233 D. Peterson SP NYM
21 248 S. Lugo RP SD
Lowe and InStride
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Tucker RF HOU
2 16 N. Arenado 3B STL
3 33 S. Strider SP ATL
4 40 K. Schwarber LF PHI
5 57 C. Javier SP HOU
6 64 R. Arozarena LF TB
7 81 C. Rodon SP NYY
8 88 O. Cruz SS PIT
9 105 J. Romano RP TOR
10 112 B. Snell SP SD
11 129 A. Kirk C TOR
12 136 N. Lowe 1B TEX
13 153 G. Torres 2B NYY
14 160 C. Holmes RP NYY
15 177 J. Pena SS HOU
16 184 J. Montgomery SP STL
17 201 W. Merrifield 2B TOR
18 208 A. Heaney SP TEX
19 225 A. Meadows RF DET
20 232 A. Wainwright SP STL
21 249 S. Torkelson 1B DET
peanut butter jelly time
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Machado 3B SD
2 15 S. Alcantara SP MIA
3 34 B. Bichette SS TOR
4 39 B. Woodruff SP MIL
5 58 B. Reynolds CF PIT
6 63 B. Buxton CF MIN
7 82 D. Varsho RF TOR
8 87 J. Cronenworth 2B SD
9 106 R. Helsley RP STL
10 111 C. Bassitt SP TOR
11 130 N. Castellanos RF PHI
12 135 C. Morton SP ATL
13 154 A. Rizzo 1B NYY
14 159 M. Kelly SP ARI
15 178 D. Bard RP COL
16 183 J. Martinez DH LAD
17 202 M. Boyd RP DET
18 207 M. Conforto RF SF
19 226 J. Shuster SP ATL
20 231 J. Bell 1B CLE
21 250 M. Ozuna DH ATL
Church of Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 F. Freeman 1B LAD
2 14 A. Riley 3B ATL
3 35 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
4 38 L. Robert CF CHW
5 59 L. Castillo SP SEA
6 62 Y. Darvish SP SD
7 83 L. Webb SP SF
8 86 S. Kwan LF CLE
9 107 A. Gimenez 2B CLE
10 110 T. Anderson SS CHW
11 131 L. Severino SP NYY
12 134 R. Greene CF DET
13 155 C. Walker 1B ARI
14 158 K. Senga SP NYM
15 179 A. Diaz RP CIN
16 182 O. Colas CF CHW
17 203 A. Bohm 3B PHI
18 206 J. Leclerc RP TEX
19 227 T. Story 2B BOS
20 230 W. Contreras C MIL
21 251 B. Singer SP KC
Pied Piper
Rd Pk Player
1 12 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 13 R. Devers 3B BOS
3 36 S. McClanahan SP TB
4 37 C. Seager SS TEX
5 60 E. Jimenez DH CHW
6 61 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
7 84 T. Hernandez RF SEA
8 85 A. Rutschman C BAL
9 108 R. Iglesias RP ATL
10 109 L. Lynn SP CHW
11 132 H. Renfroe RF LAA
12 133 M. Vargas 1B LAD
13 156 R. Detmers SP LAA
14 157 J. Berrios SP TOR
15 180 J. Polanco 2B MIN
16 181 M. Perez SP TEX
17 204 J. Urquidy SP HOU
18 205 J. McNeil 2B NYM
19 228 K. Maeda SP MIN
20 229 E. Suarez 3B SEA
21 252 C. Kimbrel RP PHI