You ever wonder what drafting against yourself would be like? Well, I don't thanks to the Podcast Listeners League, a 12-team Head-to-Head points contest now in its 14th year. The thing about the Podcast Listeners League is that the participants ... well, they listen to the podcast (i.e., Fantasy Baseball Today). They know what Chris Towers, Frank Stampfl and I are looking to do in drafts, and they try to do it before we can.

So when I was awarded the first pick, I had no illusions about Nolan Arenado making it back to me at the end of Round 2, not with the way I've hammered home the need to grab a stud third baseman then. What I didn't count on was Alex Bregman being taken 21st overall, leaving me with no chance at him either. Seeing as it's a points league, I was willing to take him at the Round 2-3 turn even though I hadn't seen it done before. Bregman actually averaged more points per game last year (3.19) than Austin Riley (3.16), thanks to his superlative plate discipline.

My hunt for a third baseman played out much like it did in our recent Head-to-Head categories mock, where I also took Aaron Judge first overall. With the long wait in between my back-to-back picks, I could never time up Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy or Jordan Walker just right (missing out on Walker by one pick in Round 8). This time, I chose to address my glaring lack by taking more bites at the apple -- three, to be exact. Anthony Rendon (Round 15), Josh Jung (19) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (20) have top-10 potential at the position, if not better, so I drafted them all in the hopes that one breaks through. They've all looked good this spring, if nothing else.

I'll have more to say in a second, but first, let me introduce you to the zealous listeners who got to partake in this little league of ours (alongside Chris, Frank and myself, of course). They'll be identified by their team names in the draft results, so I've listed those as well:

1) Scott White, White Noise (@CBSScottWhite)

2) Terry Gentzler, Team Gentzler

3) Aubrey Green, Prodigal Danielsons

4) Sean Snow, Snow - Maker of Memes

5) Daniel Boger, Lemurball

6) Tom Koppe, Hamelins Hammers

7) Chris Towers, My Morning Jack Flaherty (@CTowersCBS)

8) Frank Stampfl, The Wandering Eye (@Roto_Frank)

9) Adam Lenarsky, Lenars' Nootbaars

10) Noah Yuen, peanut butter jelly time

11) Kyle B, Church of Scott White

12) Dave Wilson, Pied Piper

Here are a few notable things that happened: