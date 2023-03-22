You ever wonder what drafting against yourself would be like? Well, I don't thanks to the Podcast Listeners League, a 12-team Head-to-Head points contest now in its 14th year. The thing about the Podcast Listeners League is that the participants ... well, they listen to the podcast (i.e., Fantasy Baseball Today). They know what Chris Towers, Frank Stampfl and I are looking to do in drafts, and they try to do it before we can.
So when I was awarded the first pick, I had no illusions about Nolan Arenado making it back to me at the end of Round 2, not with the way I've hammered home the need to grab a stud third baseman then. What I didn't count on was Alex Bregman being taken 21st overall, leaving me with no chance at him either. Seeing as it's a points league, I was willing to take him at the Round 2-3 turn even though I hadn't seen it done before. Bregman actually averaged more points per game last year (3.19) than Austin Riley (3.16), thanks to his superlative plate discipline.
My hunt for a third baseman played out much like it did in our recent Head-to-Head categories mock, where I also took Aaron Judge first overall. With the long wait in between my back-to-back picks, I could never time up Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy or Jordan Walker just right (missing out on Walker by one pick in Round 8). This time, I chose to address my glaring lack by taking more bites at the apple -- three, to be exact. Anthony Rendon (Round 15), Josh Jung (19) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (20) have top-10 potential at the position, if not better, so I drafted them all in the hopes that one breaks through. They've all looked good this spring, if nothing else.
I'll have more to say in a second, but first, let me introduce you to the zealous listeners who got to partake in this little league of ours (alongside Chris, Frank and myself, of course). They'll be identified by their team names in the draft results, so I've listed those as well:
1) Scott White, White Noise (@CBSScottWhite)
2) Terry Gentzler, Team Gentzler
3) Aubrey Green, Prodigal Danielsons
4) Sean Snow, Snow - Maker of Memes
5) Daniel Boger, Lemurball
6) Tom Koppe, Hamelins Hammers
7) Chris Towers, My Morning Jack Flaherty (@CTowersCBS)
8) Frank Stampfl, The Wandering Eye (@Roto_Frank)
9) Adam Lenarsky, Lenars' Nootbaars
10) Noah Yuen, peanut butter jelly time
11) Kyle B, Church of Scott White
12) Dave Wilson, Pied Piper
Here are a few notable things that happened:
- Drafting three third basemen left me without a healthy starting pitcher on my bench, which is an odd choice for a points league, but I think my top five is high-end enough to make do for now. I'll eventually be able to IL Tony Gonsolin and Lance McCullers, freeing up two spots for free-agent pickups, and if I really get in a bind, I can shift Shohei Ohtani over from utility to starting pitcher. He's who fell to me with everyone reaching for a third baseman in Round 2.
- Two picks that will immediately jump out at you are Dustin May in Round 3 and Brandon Lowe in Round 6. Turns out we had a bit of a wild card in Tom Koppe, team name Hamelins Hammers, which is bound to happen in some of your home leagues as well. No, I wouldn't recommend either pick, even acknowledging the breakout potential for May and the bounce-back potential for Lowe, but hey, if Tom ends up winning the league, he'll have no one to credit but himself.
- Not a single starting pitcher was taken until Round 2, and overall, I'd say we went pretty light on pitching for a points league. I think it's because it's a league of podcast listeners, and well, that's a strategy I've been promoting on the podcast all year. Normally in this format, pitchers as good as Zac Gallen and Robbie Ray wouldn't be available to me in Rounds 6 and 7.
- "Get your guys" was a common refrain during the live stream of this draft, with the idea being that certain players are rising too quickly to be reflected by ADP. Picks made with this sentiment included Corbin Carroll (49th overall, to me), Jordan Walker (95th), Lars Nootbaar (128th), Miguel Vargas (133rd), Riley Greene (134th), Reid Detmers (156th), Jarred Kelenic (167th), Oscar Colas (182nd), Anthony Volpe (192nd, to me), Matthew Boyd (202nd), Kyle Bradish (209th), Clarke Schmidt (213th), Jared Shuster (226th) and Gabriel Moreno (234th).
- Among the fallers were Jose Altuve (71st overall) and Vaughn Grissom (244th), though to be honest, neither fell quite as much as I expected. (I didn't think Grissom would be drafted at all.) You can afford to take bigger chances in a league this shallow, and interestingly, the same guy who took Altuve also took Bryce Harper three picks later. This comes amid increasing speculation that Harper could beat his initial timeline by a couple months. The pick was still too early for me, but that was the rationale for it, I'm sure.
- Two positions that delivered surplus value late were catcher (most notably, William Contreras in Round 20) and first base (see Nate Lowe, Christian Walker, Rowdy Tellez, Josh Bell and C.J. Cron). It tends to happen in leagues where everyone has only nine hitter spots to fill, including one per infield position, and is part of the reason I'm pushing the concept of position scarcity so hard (though I wasn't able to adhere to it so well in this particular draft).
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|White Noise
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Soto RF SD
|3
|Prodigal Danielsons
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|4
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|M. Betts RF LAD
|5
|Lemurball
|M. Trout CF LAA
|6
|Hamelins Hammers
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|7
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|8
|Jeffrey Springer
|T. Turner SS PHI
|9
|Lowe and InStride
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|10
|peanut butter jelly time
|M. Machado 3B SD
|11
|Church of Scott White
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|12
|Pied Piper
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Pied Piper
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|14
|Church of Scott White
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|15
|peanut butter jelly time
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|16
|Lowe and InStride
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|17
|Jeffrey Springer
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|18
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|F. Tatis SS SD
|19
|Hamelins Hammers
|B. Witt SS KC
|20
|Lemurball
|G. Cole SP NYY
|21
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|22
|Prodigal Danielsons
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|23
|To Manoah Vaughn
|A. Nola SP PHI
|24
|White Noise
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|White Noise
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|26
|To Manoah Vaughn
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|27
|Prodigal Danielsons
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|28
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|J. Verlander SP NYM
|29
|Lemurball
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|30
|Hamelins Hammers
|D. May SP LAD
|31
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|32
|Jeffrey Springer
|M. Scherzer SP NYM
|33
|Lowe and InStride
|S. Strider SP ATL
|34
|peanut butter jelly time
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|35
|Church of Scott White
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|36
|Pied Piper
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Pied Piper
|C. Seager SS TEX
|38
|Church of Scott White
|L. Robert CF CHW
|39
|peanut butter jelly time
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|40
|Lowe and InStride
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|41
|Jeffrey Springer
|G. Springer CF TOR
|42
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|43
|Hamelins Hammers
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|44
|Lemurball
|M. Fried SP ATL
|45
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|46
|Prodigal Danielsons
|M. Harris CF ATL
|47
|To Manoah Vaughn
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|48
|White Noise
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|White Noise
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|50
|To Manoah Vaughn
|W. Franco SS TB
|51
|Prodigal Danielsons
|J. Chisholm 2B MIA
|52
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|J. Urias SP LAD
|53
|Lemurball
|D. Cease SP CHW
|54
|Hamelins Hammers
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|55
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|56
|Jeffrey Springer
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|57
|Lowe and InStride
|C. Javier SP HOU
|58
|peanut butter jelly time
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|59
|Church of Scott White
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|60
|Pied Piper
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Pied Piper
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|62
|Church of Scott White
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|63
|peanut butter jelly time
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|64
|Lowe and InStride
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|65
|Jeffrey Springer
|W. Smith C LAD
|66
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|E. Clase RP CLE
|67
|Hamelins Hammers
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|68
|Lemurball
|J. Abreu 1B HOU
|69
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|S. Marte RF NYM
|70
|Prodigal Danielsons
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|71
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|72
|White Noise
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|White Noise
|R. Ray SP SEA
|74
|To Manoah Vaughn
|B. Harper DH PHI
|75
|Prodigal Danielsons
|J. Hader RP SD
|76
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|77
|Lemurball
|K. Bryant LF COL
|78
|Hamelins Hammers
|S. Perez C KC
|79
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|80
|Jeffrey Springer
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|81
|Lowe and InStride
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|82
|peanut butter jelly time
|D. Varsho RF TOR
|83
|Church of Scott White
|L. Webb SP SF
|84
|Pied Piper
|T. Hernandez RF SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Pied Piper
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|86
|Church of Scott White
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|87
|peanut butter jelly time
|J. Cronenworth 2B SD
|88
|Lowe and InStride
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|89
|Jeffrey Springer
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|90
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|91
|Hamelins Hammers
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|92
|Lemurball
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|93
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|S. Murphy C ATL
|94
|Prodigal Danielsons
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|95
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Walker 3B STL
|96
|White Noise
|C. Sale SP BOS
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|White Noise
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|98
|To Manoah Vaughn
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|99
|Prodigal Danielsons
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|100
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|W. Adames SS MIL
|101
|Lemurball
|C. Correa SS MIN
|102
|Hamelins Hammers
|D. Williams RP MIL
|103
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|H. Greene SP CIN
|104
|Jeffrey Springer
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|105
|Lowe and InStride
|J. Romano RP TOR
|106
|peanut butter jelly time
|R. Helsley RP STL
|107
|Church of Scott White
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|108
|Pied Piper
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Pied Piper
|L. Lynn SP CHW
|110
|Church of Scott White
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|111
|peanut butter jelly time
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|112
|Lowe and InStride
|B. Snell SP SD
|113
|Jeffrey Springer
|T. Edman 2B STL
|114
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|115
|Hamelins Hammers
|M. Yoshida LF BOS
|116
|Lemurball
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|117
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|118
|Prodigal Danielsons
|W. Contreras C STL
|119
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|120
|White Noise
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|White Noise
|T. Ward RF LAA
|122
|To Manoah Vaughn
|A. Vaughn RF CHW
|123
|Prodigal Danielsons
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|124
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|A. Santander RF BAL
|125
|Lemurball
|J. Miranda 1B MIN
|126
|Hamelins Hammers
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|127
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|K. Wright SP ATL
|128
|Jeffrey Springer
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|129
|Lowe and InStride
|A. Kirk C TOR
|130
|peanut butter jelly time
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|131
|Church of Scott White
|L. Severino SP NYY
|132
|Pied Piper
|H. Renfroe RF LAA
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Pied Piper
|M. Vargas 1B LAD
|134
|Church of Scott White
|R. Greene CF DET
|135
|peanut butter jelly time
|C. Morton SP ATL
|136
|Lowe and InStride
|N. Lowe 1B TEX
|137
|Jeffrey Springer
|J. Springs SP TB
|138
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|139
|Hamelins Hammers
|T. France 1B SEA
|140
|Lemurball
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|141
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|142
|Prodigal Danielsons
|C. Doval RP SF
|143
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|144
|White Noise
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|White Noise
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|146
|To Manoah Vaughn
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|147
|Prodigal Danielsons
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|148
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|149
|Lemurball
|M. Melendez C KC
|150
|Hamelins Hammers
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|151
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|152
|Jeffrey Springer
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|153
|Lowe and InStride
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|154
|peanut butter jelly time
|A. Rizzo 1B NYY
|155
|Church of Scott White
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|156
|Pied Piper
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Pied Piper
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|158
|Church of Scott White
|K. Senga SP NYM
|159
|peanut butter jelly time
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|160
|Lowe and InStride
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|161
|Jeffrey Springer
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|162
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|163
|Hamelins Hammers
|P. Sandoval SP LAA
|164
|Lemurball
|H. Brown RP HOU
|165
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|L. Garcia SP HOU
|166
|Prodigal Danielsons
|M. Haniger RF SF
|167
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|168
|White Noise
|J. India 2B CIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|White Noise
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|170
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Winker LF MIL
|171
|Prodigal Danielsons
|J. McCarthy RF ARI
|172
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|173
|Lemurball
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|174
|Hamelins Hammers
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|175
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|E. Tovar SS COL
|176
|Jeffrey Springer
|R. Tellez 1B MIL
|177
|Lowe and InStride
|J. Pena SS HOU
|178
|peanut butter jelly time
|D. Bard RP COL
|179
|Church of Scott White
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|180
|Pied Piper
|J. Polanco 2B MIN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Pied Piper
|M. Perez SP TEX
|182
|Church of Scott White
|O. Colas CF CHW
|183
|peanut butter jelly time
|J. Martinez DH LAD
|184
|Lowe and InStride
|J. Montgomery SP STL
|185
|Jeffrey Springer
|J. Gray SP TEX
|186
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|T. Rogers SP MIA
|187
|Hamelins Hammers
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|188
|Lemurball
|A. Cobb SP SF
|189
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
|190
|Prodigal Danielsons
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|191
|To Manoah Vaughn
|J. Duran RP MIN
|192
|White Noise
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|White Noise
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
|194
|To Manoah Vaughn
|T. Mahle SP MIN
|195
|Prodigal Danielsons
|S. Gray SP MIN
|196
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|N. Syndergaard SP LAD
|197
|Lemurball
|G. Whitlock RP BOS
|198
|Hamelins Hammers
|B. Donovan RF STL
|199
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|T. Anderson SP LAA
|200
|Jeffrey Springer
|C. Carrasco SP NYM
|201
|Lowe and InStride
|W. Merrifield 2B TOR
|202
|peanut butter jelly time
|M. Boyd RP DET
|203
|Church of Scott White
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|204
|Pied Piper
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Pied Piper
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|206
|Church of Scott White
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|207
|peanut butter jelly time
|M. Conforto RF SF
|208
|Lowe and InStride
|A. Heaney SP TEX
|209
|Jeffrey Springer
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|210
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|J. Profar LF SD
|211
|Hamelins Hammers
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|212
|Lemurball
|M. Chapman 3B TOR
|213
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|C. Schmidt RP NYY
|214
|Prodigal Danielsons
|S. Manaea SP SF
|215
|To Manoah Vaughn
|R. Lopez RP CHW
|216
|White Noise
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|White Noise
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|218
|To Manoah Vaughn
|E. Rodriguez SP DET
|219
|Prodigal Danielsons
|T. Estrada 2B SF
|220
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|J. Baez SS DET
|221
|Lemurball
|M. Mervis 1B CHC
|222
|Hamelins Hammers
|J. Pederson LF SF
|223
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|R. Contreras SP PIT
|224
|Jeffrey Springer
|N. Martinez RP SD
|225
|Lowe and InStride
|A. Meadows RF DET
|226
|peanut butter jelly time
|J. Shuster SP ATL
|227
|Church of Scott White
|T. Story 2B BOS
|228
|Pied Piper
|K. Maeda SP MIN
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Pied Piper
|E. Suarez 3B SEA
|230
|Church of Scott White
|W. Contreras C MIL
|231
|peanut butter jelly time
|J. Bell 1B CLE
|232
|Lowe and InStride
|A. Wainwright SP STL
|233
|Jeffrey Springer
|D. Peterson SP NYM
|234
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|G. Moreno C ARI
|235
|Hamelins Hammers
|B. Baty 3B NYM
|236
|Lemurball
|C. Cron 1B COL
|237
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|238
|Prodigal Danielsons
|T. Walker SP PHI
|239
|To Manoah Vaughn
|M. Massey 2B KC
|240
|White Noise
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|White Noise
|S. Barlow RP KC
|242
|To Manoah Vaughn
|G. Ashcraft SP CIN
|243
|Prodigal Danielsons
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|244
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|V. Grissom 2B ATL
|245
|Lemurball
|I. Happ LF CHC
|246
|Hamelins Hammers
|D. Jameson SP ARI
|247
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|P. Sewald RP SEA
|248
|Jeffrey Springer
|S. Lugo RP SD
|249
|Lowe and InStride
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|250
|peanut butter jelly time
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|251
|Church of Scott White
|B. Singer SP KC
|252
|Pied Piper
|C. Kimbrel RP PHI
|White Noise
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|24
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|3
|25
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|4
|48
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|5
|49
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|6
|72
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|7
|73
|R. Ray SP SEA
|8
|96
|C. Sale SP BOS
|9
|97
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|10
|120
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|11
|121
|T. Ward RF LAA
|12
|144
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|13
|145
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|14
|168
|J. India 2B CIN
|15
|169
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|16
|192
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|17
|193
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
|18
|216
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|19
|217
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|20
|240
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|21
|241
|S. Barlow RP KC
|To Manoah Vaughn
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Soto RF SD
|2
|23
|A. Nola SP PHI
|3
|26
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|4
|47
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|5
|50
|W. Franco SS TB
|6
|71
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|7
|74
|B. Harper DH PHI
|8
|95
|J. Walker 3B STL
|9
|98
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|10
|119
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|11
|122
|A. Vaughn RF CHW
|12
|143
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|13
|146
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|14
|167
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|15
|170
|J. Winker LF MIL
|16
|191
|J. Duran RP MIN
|17
|194
|T. Mahle SP MIN
|18
|215
|R. Lopez RP CHW
|19
|218
|E. Rodriguez SP DET
|20
|239
|M. Massey 2B KC
|21
|242
|G. Ashcraft SP CIN
|Prodigal Danielsons
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|22
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|3
|27
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|4
|46
|M. Harris CF ATL
|5
|51
|J. Chisholm 2B MIA
|6
|70
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|7
|75
|J. Hader RP SD
|8
|94
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|9
|99
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|10
|118
|W. Contreras C STL
|11
|123
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|12
|142
|C. Doval RP SF
|13
|147
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|14
|166
|M. Haniger RF SF
|15
|171
|J. McCarthy RF ARI
|16
|190
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|17
|195
|S. Gray SP MIN
|18
|214
|S. Manaea SP SF
|19
|219
|T. Estrada 2B SF
|20
|238
|T. Walker SP PHI
|21
|243
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|Snow - Maker of Memes
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|M. Betts RF LAD
|2
|21
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|3
|28
|J. Verlander SP NYM
|4
|45
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|52
|J. Urias SP LAD
|6
|69
|S. Marte RF NYM
|7
|76
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|8
|93
|S. Murphy C ATL
|9
|100
|W. Adames SS MIL
|10
|117
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|11
|124
|A. Santander RF BAL
|12
|141
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|13
|148
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|14
|165
|L. Garcia SP HOU
|15
|172
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|16
|189
|D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
|17
|196
|N. Syndergaard SP LAD
|18
|213
|C. Schmidt RP NYY
|19
|220
|J. Baez SS DET
|20
|237
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|21
|244
|V. Grissom 2B ATL
|Lemurball
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|20
|G. Cole SP NYY
|3
|29
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|4
|44
|M. Fried SP ATL
|5
|53
|D. Cease SP CHW
|6
|68
|J. Abreu 1B HOU
|7
|77
|K. Bryant LF COL
|8
|92
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|9
|101
|C. Correa SS MIN
|10
|116
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|11
|125
|J. Miranda 1B MIN
|12
|140
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|13
|149
|M. Melendez C KC
|14
|164
|H. Brown RP HOU
|15
|173
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|16
|188
|A. Cobb SP SF
|17
|197
|G. Whitlock RP BOS
|18
|212
|M. Chapman 3B TOR
|19
|221
|M. Mervis 1B CHC
|20
|236
|C. Cron 1B COL
|21
|245
|I. Happ LF CHC
|Hamelins Hammers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|2
|19
|B. Witt SS KC
|3
|30
|D. May SP LAD
|4
|43
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|5
|54
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|6
|67
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|7
|78
|S. Perez C KC
|8
|91
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|9
|102
|D. Williams RP MIL
|10
|115
|M. Yoshida LF BOS
|11
|126
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|12
|139
|T. France 1B SEA
|13
|150
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|14
|163
|P. Sandoval SP LAA
|15
|174
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|16
|187
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|17
|198
|B. Donovan RF STL
|18
|211
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|19
|222
|J. Pederson LF SF
|20
|235
|B. Baty 3B NYM
|21
|246
|D. Jameson SP ARI
|My Morning Jack Flaherty
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|2
|18
|F. Tatis SS SD
|3
|31
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|4
|42
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|5
|55
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|6
|66
|E. Clase RP CLE
|7
|79
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|8
|90
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|9
|103
|H. Greene SP CIN
|10
|114
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|11
|127
|K. Wright SP ATL
|12
|138
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|13
|151
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|14
|162
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|15
|175
|E. Tovar SS COL
|16
|186
|T. Rogers SP MIA
|17
|199
|T. Anderson SP LAA
|18
|210
|J. Profar LF SD
|19
|223
|R. Contreras SP PIT
|20
|234
|G. Moreno C ARI
|21
|247
|P. Sewald RP SEA
|Jeffrey Springer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Turner SS PHI
|2
|17
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|32
|M. Scherzer SP NYM
|4
|41
|G. Springer CF TOR
|5
|56
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|6
|65
|W. Smith C LAD
|7
|80
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|8
|89
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|9
|104
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|10
|113
|T. Edman 2B STL
|11
|128
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|12
|137
|J. Springs SP TB
|13
|152
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|14
|161
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|15
|176
|R. Tellez 1B MIL
|16
|185
|J. Gray SP TEX
|17
|200
|C. Carrasco SP NYM
|18
|209
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|19
|224
|N. Martinez RP SD
|20
|233
|D. Peterson SP NYM
|21
|248
|S. Lugo RP SD
|Lowe and InStride
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|2
|16
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|3
|33
|S. Strider SP ATL
|4
|40
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|5
|57
|C. Javier SP HOU
|6
|64
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|7
|81
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|8
|88
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|9
|105
|J. Romano RP TOR
|10
|112
|B. Snell SP SD
|11
|129
|A. Kirk C TOR
|12
|136
|N. Lowe 1B TEX
|13
|153
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|14
|160
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|15
|177
|J. Pena SS HOU
|16
|184
|J. Montgomery SP STL
|17
|201
|W. Merrifield 2B TOR
|18
|208
|A. Heaney SP TEX
|19
|225
|A. Meadows RF DET
|20
|232
|A. Wainwright SP STL
|21
|249
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|peanut butter jelly time
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Machado 3B SD
|2
|15
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|3
|34
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|4
|39
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|5
|58
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|6
|63
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|7
|82
|D. Varsho RF TOR
|8
|87
|J. Cronenworth 2B SD
|9
|106
|R. Helsley RP STL
|10
|111
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|11
|130
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|12
|135
|C. Morton SP ATL
|13
|154
|A. Rizzo 1B NYY
|14
|159
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|15
|178
|D. Bard RP COL
|16
|183
|J. Martinez DH LAD
|17
|202
|M. Boyd RP DET
|18
|207
|M. Conforto RF SF
|19
|226
|J. Shuster SP ATL
|20
|231
|J. Bell 1B CLE
|21
|250
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|Church of Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|2
|14
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|3
|35
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|4
|38
|L. Robert CF CHW
|5
|59
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|6
|62
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|7
|83
|L. Webb SP SF
|8
|86
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|9
|107
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|10
|110
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|11
|131
|L. Severino SP NYY
|12
|134
|R. Greene CF DET
|13
|155
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|14
|158
|K. Senga SP NYM
|15
|179
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|16
|182
|O. Colas CF CHW
|17
|203
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|18
|206
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|19
|227
|T. Story 2B BOS
|20
|230
|W. Contreras C MIL
|21
|251
|B. Singer SP KC
|Pied Piper
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|2
|13
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|3
|36
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|4
|37
|C. Seager SS TEX
|5
|60
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|6
|61
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|7
|84
|T. Hernandez RF SEA
|8
|85
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|9
|108
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|10
|109
|L. Lynn SP CHW
|11
|132
|H. Renfroe RF LAA
|12
|133
|M. Vargas 1B LAD
|13
|156
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|14
|157
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|15
|180
|J. Polanco 2B MIN
|16
|181
|M. Perez SP TEX
|17
|204
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|18
|205
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|19
|228
|K. Maeda SP MIN
|20
|229
|E. Suarez 3B SEA
|21
|252
|C. Kimbrel RP PHI