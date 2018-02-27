Bailey (shoulder) announced his retirement from playing professional baseball Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

A recurring shoulder issue kept Bailey from being active for much of the 2017 season, as he appeared in just four games (4.0 innings) with the Angels. While his playing career has come to an end, Bailey will remain active in the sport as he's joining the Angels' coaching staff. Bailey will end his eight-season career with a 3.12 ERA and 1.10 WHIP that he built over 265 games (274.1 innings).