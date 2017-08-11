Angels' Andrew Bailey: Activation likely over weekend
Bailey (shoulder) is traveling with the team for this weekend's series against the Mariners and could be activated as soon as Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
After suffering a number of setbacks on his rehab, it looks like Bailey is finally ready to rejoin the Angels bullpen. Cam Bedrosian and Bud Norris will likely still be the first option for saves, but should either or both struggle, Bailey could work his way into the ninth-inning conversation. That said, Bailey has thrown just three innings this season and allowed a 5.36 ERA over 43.2 innings in 2016, so he doesn't exactly scream reliable at this point.
