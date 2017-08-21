Bailey was placed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury once again Monday night, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Bailey was activated just nine days ago and made just one appearance before aggravating the shoulder injury that had limited him to just three appearances in April. The former close has dealt with injuries over the last half-decade, and particularly given the myriad setbacks he encountered in 2017 alone, it's hard to imagine him returning to the Angels bullpen this season.