Angels' Andrew Bailey: Fires scoreless inning in return
Bailey made his first appearance since being activated off the 60-day DL, tossing a scoreless inning in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.
Bailey has missed four months with shoulder inflammation, but he will look to re-establish himself in the final quarter of the season. The Angels' current closing situation is in turmoil, so there is potential for the former closer (95 career saves) to enter the mix at some point. The 33-year-old will first have to prove that he can handle himself in a middle-relief role -- and more importantly, stay healthy -- before getting serious consideration for save opportunities.
