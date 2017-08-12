Bailey (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day DL on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It's been a long road back for Bailey -- he endured several setbacks in his recovery -- but he has returned to the active roster following a four-month absence. The Angels' ninth-inning situation is unsettled at the moment, and Bailey did save six games for Anaheim down the stretch last year, but it's difficult to imagine he will be in the mix to close right away.