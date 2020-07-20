Swarzak was released by the Phillies on Monday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Swarzak had been released back in late June before immediately being re-signed, but it appears his release this time will be more permanent. The 34-year-old is coming off a pair of seasons in which he recorded ERAs of 6.15 and 4.56, with FIPs well above 5.00 in both seasons, making him unlikely to be a particularly appealing option on the open market.