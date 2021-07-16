Schwindel was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday.

Schwindel was sent down by Oakland on Monday, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster after Mitch Moreland (unspecified) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old slashed .317/.362/.630 with 16 homers, 42 runs and 41 RBI in 45 games at Triple-A Las Vegas this year, and he could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

