Schwindel was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday.
Schwindel was sent down by Oakland on Monday, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster after Mitch Moreland (unspecified) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old slashed .317/.362/.630 with 16 homers, 42 runs and 41 RBI in 45 games at Triple-A Las Vegas this year, and he could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
