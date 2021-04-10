Martin has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 7.

Martin hadn't appeared in a game since April 4 due to numbness in the fingers of his pitching hand, but there was hope that he'd be able to return for Saturday's game against the Phillies. However, he'll be unavailable for several days while the team waits for the inflammation in his throwing shoulder to subside. Right-hander Jacob Webb was recalled in a corresponding move, while A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek could be candidates to serve as Atlanta's setup man while Martin is sidelined.