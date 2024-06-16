The Red Sox are expected to activate Martin (anxiety) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list June 5 after informing the Red Sox that he had been dealing with anxiety, but the right-hander looks to be tracking toward a quick return to the active roster. He began a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Worcester, tossing a scoreless frame. That outing looks like Martin will be all he needs to get the green light to rejoin the Red Sox, as he's set to make the trip with the team to Toronto ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Blue Jays. He'll rest Monday and should be activated prior to Tuesday's game.