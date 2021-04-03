Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old appeared to be in line for the starting job at second base for the Orioles throughout spring training, but he was designated for assignment and released early this week. Sanchez had a .252/.318/.321 slash line in 555 plate appearances while winning the Gold Glove at second base for the White Sox during 2019, but he was unable to maintain a roster spot last season and appeared in only 12 games.