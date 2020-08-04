Martinez was placed on the 10-day injured list for an undisclosed reason Tuesday.

The Cardinals gave no reasoning for placing Martinez on the injured list, but the transaction comes as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak among several players and staff members. It's unclear how much time the right-hander will miss, and a replacement for his spot in the rotation hasn't been named. John Gant, Austin Gomber and Jake Woodford have past experience as starters and could be candidates to take Martinez's place.