Walker went 4-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer in Wednesday's victory over San Diego.

Walker got St. Louis on the board in the fourth inning, tying the game 3-3 with a three-run, 431-foot shot off Rich Hill. The rookie outfielder would log three more hits in the contest, winding up a triple shy of a cycle. Following an 0-for-8 stretch, Walker's now gone 7-for-10 with four RBI over his last three games. Overall, he's batting .267 with 12 homers, 39 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .766 OPS through 352 plate appearances this season.