Taylor signed with the Cubs as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has 23.1 innings of big-league experience to his name, though none of those innings came in 2019. He owns a 5.40 ERA in his limited big-league sample, pairing a 24.8 percent strikeout rate with a 9.5 percent walk rate. He posted an unimpressive 5.63 ERA in 56.0 innings for Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks' system last season.

