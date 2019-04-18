Taylor agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on April 11, Kegan Lowe of Baseball America reports.

The Indians designated Taylor for assignment at the conclusion of spring training and ultimately granted him a release from the organization after he unclaimed on the waiver wire. The 26-year-old has yet to make his 2019 debut, but he'll presumably report to Triple-A Reno once the Diamondbacks determine he's ready to go.

