Cubs' Ben Taylor: Reassigned to minors
Taylor was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Taylor spent 2019 with Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks' organization, where he posted a 5.63 ERA across 56 innings. He'll likely spend the 2020 season with Triple-A Iowa and serve as organizational depth.
