Ben Taylor: Enters free agency
Taylor cleared waivers Thursday and is now a free agent.
Taylor was designated for assignment last week and won't be making his way to Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old had a 2.51 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 70:9 K:BB over 57.1 innings at Triple-A last season.
