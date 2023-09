Mastrobuoni went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

Mastrobuoni had eight hits over four games before hitting the bench for Sunday's contest, though he did appear as a pinch hitter. He got the start Tuesday and picked up right where he left off, pushing his batting average to an even .500 for the month. With the Cubs scrapping for a playoff spot, they may need to keep Mastrobuoni in the lineup and ride his bat while it's hot.