Kelly (oblique) will serve as the catcher for Triple-A Reno on Thursday then be evaluated for a possible return to the Diamondbacks, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly, who was given Monday off after playing two rehab games, resumed his assignment this week, He caught seven innings Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and double, then served as the designated hitter Wednesday. It's possible he rejoins the Diamondbacks before the end of the road trip. Arizona begins a weekend series in Philadelphia on Friday.