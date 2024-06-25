Kelly went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Phillies.

Detroit sputtered on the mound and at the plate, but Kelly still had a solid performance. The backstop was making his first appearance in three days, pushing Jake Rogers to the bench in the process. Kelly and Rogers are splitting time behind the plate fairly evenly so far this season, though Kelly has been the better offensive option overall with a .711 OPS, compared to just .603 for Rogers. The latter has the slight edge in home runs, however, five to four.