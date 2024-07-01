Kelly went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Kelly provided an offensive jolt with his fifth home run of the year from the fifth spot in the lineup, one spot behind fellow catcher Jake Rogers, who served as the DH. The two players continue to split time behind the plate, which limits the fantasy upside of both of them. Kelly has been the more effective offensive player overall, however, as he has a .711 OPS compared to a .609 mark for Rogers.