Kelly went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 2-1 win over the White Sox on Friday.

Kelly's two-run home run off Erick Fedde in the second inning was the difference in the game, as the Tigers pitchers limited the White Sox to just one run. The homer was Kelly's second in four games, and he has registered a solid .267/.353/.500 slash in nine June contests. On the season, Kelly is slashing .238/.324/.373 with four home runs and 17 RBI over 142 plate appearances.