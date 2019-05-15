Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not worried about injury
Manager Torey Lovullo said he thinks Peralta (trap) will be fine, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta exited Wednesday's game against the Pirates with right trap tightness, but it doesn't sound like the issue is anything overly serious. He'll benefit from an off day Thursday before the Diamondbacks start up a three-game series with the Giants at home.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits with trap tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in two runs•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers against Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Launches three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...