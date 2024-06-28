Peralta is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

It's the fourth straight game on the bench for Peralta, though Friday's contest is the first of those to come against a right-handed starter (Nick Pivetta). Donovan Solano has been operating as San Diego's primary designated hitter, and it appears Peralta has been relegated to a bench role. Bryce Johnson is also making his fourth straight start in right field Friday.