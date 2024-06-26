Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

The lefty-hitting Peralta will take a seat for the third game in a row, with the Padres having faced left-handed starting pitchers in each of those contests. The Padres should still have a regular spot in the lineup for Peralta against right-handed pitching, and Fernando Tatis' (quadricep) recent move to the injured list likely gives Peralta a longer leash. Peralta has gotten off to a slow start since joining the Padres' active roster May 22, slashing .200/.302/.236 with no home runs over 63 plate appearances.