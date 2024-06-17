Peralta is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Peralta will hit the bench for the series opener while the Phillies bring southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the hill. Now that Manny Machado is back to playing third base again after he had previously made four consecutive starts at designated hitter following his return from a four-game absence due to a strained hip flexor, Peralta should have a regular spot in the lineup at DH when the Padres face right-handed pitchers.