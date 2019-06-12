Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Summoned to majors
Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Crichton spent time with the Diamondbacks earlier in the season, making four appearances out of the bullpen and allowing just one hit while striking out three across 2.2 scoreless innings. He'll take the roster spot of Jon Duplantier (shoulder), who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Sent to minors•
-
Stefan Crichton: Released by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Traded to Arizona•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal