Goeddel joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal and will be assigned to Double-A Tulsa, Barry Lewis of the Tulsa World reports.

The 25-year-old, who hasn't seen the major leagues since 2016, was hitting .229/.326/.349 with one home run and 10 RBI for the Reds' Triple-A Louisville. Goeddel will serve as organizational depth for the Dodgers.