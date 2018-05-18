Dodgers' Tyler Goeddel: Inks minors deal with Dodgers
Goeddel joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal and will be assigned to Double-A Tulsa, Barry Lewis of the Tulsa World reports.
The 25-year-old, who hasn't seen the major leagues since 2016, was hitting .229/.326/.349 with one home run and 10 RBI for the Reds' Triple-A Louisville. Goeddel will serve as organizational depth for the Dodgers.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Goeddel: Outrighted to Triple A•
-
Reds' Tyler Goeddel: Swept up by Reds•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: Will begin season at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: Expected to start year in minors•
-
Phillies' Tyler Goeddel: May not play again this season•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...