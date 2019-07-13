Tyler Goeddel: Let go by Nationals
Goeddel was released by the Nationals on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Since jumping prematurely to the big leagues in 2016 as a Rule 5 draft pick with the Phillies, Goeddel hasn't looked particularly close to getting back to the show. The 26-year-old recorded a poor .208/.300/.289 slash line in 69 games for Double-A Harrisburg prior to earning his release.
