Injuries piling up? Not sure if you can continue to stash everyone? These rankings will help you prioritize.

The methodology is straightforward enough. For each player, I consider these three questions, ordered by importance:

How good is he? How close is he to returning? Could there be lingering effects?

Fernando Tatis, for instance, is arguably the best player in baseball and isn't facing a season-long absence, so he'd probably be the top IL stash if not for Lucas Giolito, a surefire ace who's set to be activated as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Realistically, you're dropping neither of those, but here are some considerations for players further down the rankings:

Blake Snell will make his season debut Wednesday after missing time with a strained groin, and he's looked great on his rehab assignment, striking out 19 while walking just two in 13 innings. You'll want to monitor his control and efficiency given his struggles last year, though he did finish on a particularly high note.

Jesus Luzardo just landed on the IL with a strained forearm, an injury with a nasty trajectory, but the Marlins are saying it was more of a precautionary measure and are expecting close to a minimal IL stay. He's shown enough signs of a breakthrough this year to make him must-stash.

Mitch Garver's sprained elbow sounded like a fairly significant injury, but he's apparently set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and could be activated within the minimum 10 days. His poor start makes him appear as dispensable as any other catcher, but if you can hold out for his return, I think it'll pay off. He's been getting more consistent playing time than he did in Minnesota, where his per-game production was nothing short of studly.

Now, without further ado ...

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox SP COVID-19 2 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS wrist surgery 3 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF strained back 4 Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins SS bruised finger 5 Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP hip inflammation 6 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B strained back 7 Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP torn meniscus 8 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in shoulder 9 Blake Snell San Diego Padres SP strained groin 10 Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF torn hamstring 11 Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP strained forearm 12 Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B strained hamstring

Also really difficult to drop 13 Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP loose bodies in elbow 14 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP shoulder inflammation 15 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP stress fracture in rib cage 16 Tylor Megill New York Mets SP biceps tendinitis 17 Mitch Garver Texas Rangers C sprained elbow 18 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle 19 David Robertson Chicago Cubs RP COVID-19 20 Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP shoulder inflammation

If you have to, you have to 21 Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP strained back 22 Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B COVID-19 23 Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 1B strained forearm 24 Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP strained groin