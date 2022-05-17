blake-snell.jpg
USATSI

Injuries piling up? Not sure if you can continue to stash everyone? These rankings will help you prioritize.

The methodology is straightforward enough. For each player, I consider these three questions, ordered by importance: 

  1. How good is he?
  2. How close is he to returning?
  3. Could there be lingering effects?

Fernando Tatis, for instance, is arguably the best player in baseball and isn't facing a season-long absence, so he'd probably be the top IL stash if not for Lucas Giolito, a surefire ace who's set to be activated as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Realistically, you're dropping neither of those, but here are some considerations for players further down the rankings:

  • Blake Snell will make his season debut Wednesday after missing time with a strained groin, and he's looked great on his rehab assignment, striking out 19 while walking just two in 13 innings. You'll want to monitor his control and efficiency given his struggles last year, though he did finish on a particularly high note.
  • Jesus Luzardo just landed on the IL with a strained forearm, an injury with a nasty trajectory, but the Marlins are saying it was more of a precautionary measure and are expecting close to a minimal IL stay. He's shown enough signs of a breakthrough this year to make him must-stash.
  • Mitch Garver's sprained elbow sounded like a fairly significant injury, but he's apparently set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and could be activated within the minimum 10 days. His poor start makes him appear as dispensable as any other catcher, but if you can hold out for his return, I think it'll pay off. He's been getting more consistent playing time than he did in Minnesota, where his per-game production was nothing short of studly.

Now, without further ado ...

Too valuable to drop, period
1
headshot-image
Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox SP
COVID-19
2
headshot-image
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
wrist surgery
3
headshot-image
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF
strained back
4
headshot-image
Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins SS
bruised finger
5
headshot-image
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
hip inflammation
6
headshot-image
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
strained back
7
headshot-image
Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP
torn meniscus
8
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
stress reaction in shoulder
9
headshot-image
Blake Snell San Diego Padres SP
strained groin
10
headshot-image
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
torn hamstring
11
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
strained forearm
12
headshot-image
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
strained hamstring
Also really difficult to drop
13
headshot-image
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
loose bodies in elbow
14
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP
shoulder inflammation
15
headshot-image
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
stress fracture in rib cage
16
headshot-image
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
biceps tendinitis
17
headshot-image
Mitch Garver Texas Rangers C
sprained elbow
18
headshot-image
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
sprained ankle
19
headshot-image
David Robertson Chicago Cubs RP
COVID-19
20
headshot-image
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation
If you have to, you have to
21
headshot-image
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
strained back
22
headshot-image
Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 1B
COVID-19
23
headshot-image
Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles 1B
strained forearm
24
headshot-image
Bailey Ober Minnesota Twins SP
strained groin
Stashing is purely a luxury
25
headshot-image
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
COVID-19
26
headshot-image
Anthony DeSclafani San Francisco Giants SP
ankle inflammation
27
headshot-image
Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B
COVID-19
28
headshot-image
Austin Meadows Detroit Tigers LF
vertigo
29
headshot-image
Manuel Margot Tampa Bay Rays RF
strained hamstring
30
headshot-image
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm