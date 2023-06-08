Happy Thursday, everyone! It is an especially happy day for those Fantasy Baseball managers who managed to acquire Reds 3B/SS Elly De La Cruz. After an impressive debut on Tuesday where De La Cruz doubled and walked, he stamped his mark on the MLB on Wednesday by flashing what his upside might be. De La Cruz went 2-4 with his first career home run, showcasing his immense power. The blast recorded an impressive exit velocity of 114.8 mph, soaring an astounding 458 feet, narrowly missing leaving Great American Ballpark. De La Cruz didn't stop there, as he also hit a triple, showcasing his lightning-fast sprint speed, which was clocked at 30.9 feet per second. This sprint speed would rank him first among all players in baseball, edging out Bobby Witt Jr.'s 30.4 feet per second. De La Cruz has one of the most exciting young profiles in Fantasy Baseball and remains likely to be the most exciting prospect we see get called up this season.

Let's now dive into some of the other action from Wednesday:

Former top prospects making noise

Joey Wiemer, a former top prospect, had a big night at the dish on Wednesday going 4 for 4 with a double and two home runs, driving in five runs. Wiemer has been on a tear recently, hitting .378 over his past 11 games. In this span, he has also hit three home runs, stolen four bases, and displayed improved plate discipline with five walks compared to seven strikeouts. Despite his impressive showing, Wiemer is only rostered in 16% of Fantasy leagues, making him a potential under-the-radar addition.

Another former top prospect to keep an eye on is Jesus Sanchez, who went 3 for 4 with his sixth home run and four RBI. Sanchez has been hitting the ball hard consistently, evident from his 109.8 mph exit velocity and 445-foot home run in this game. He has now homered in back-to-back games, maintaining a solid batting average of .306. However, Sanchez has struggled against left-handed pitching, so his playing time may be limited in those matchups. Sanchez is 14% rostered.

Nolan Jones had a noteworthy game, going 2 for 4 with a home run and a stolen base. The highlight of his performance was a mammoth 483-foot home run, exhibiting his raw power. Over the past 11 games, Jones has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .316 with 14 strikeouts and just one walk. He has displayed consistent hard contact, averaging a solid 91.5 mph exit velocity. Jones is rostered in 23% of leagues.

Keep an eye on Ke'Bryan Hayes who continues to make an impact, going 3 for 5 with a triple in his recent outing. Hayes has been on a tear lately, recording 14 hits in his past seven games, including two home runs. His improved performance is something worth monitoring closely. He's currently rostered in 64% of leagues.

Sell high candidates?

We're always looking to help you make a trade here at FBT. These are a few potential sell-high candidates:

Michael Wacha has been on a roll, delivering another outstanding start against the Mariners in his most recent outing.. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing only two hits while issuing one walk and striking out seven. However, his 6.7% home run-to-fly ball ratio (HR/FB) is significantly lower than his previous year's mark of 12.4%. Fantasy managers should be cautious about potential regression in this area. And it's probably best to get out ahead of it by trading him now.

Chris Bassitt continues to deliver strong performances, most recently shutting down Houston. He pitched eight solid innings, allowing only four hits and two earned runs while issuing no walks and striking out five. One notable aspect of Bassitt's performance this season that could have you worried long term is his reduced sinker velocity, down by 1.3 mph compared to last year. It's also important to consider that his underlying metrics, such as a 4.69 FIP and a 4.38 xFIP, suggesting potential regression in his performance. Additionally, Bassitt's reliance on contact could be a concern, particularly given his .209 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) in Toronto, where the turf can lead to lower BABIP figures.

News and notes