Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: More Chris Sale angst but other potential aces deal
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's triumph, a possible new ace emerging in Tampa and much more.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
We must start Wednesday's Fantasy Baseball Podcast with Chris Sale's latest disappointing start, magnified under the lights of Yankee Stadium. That was counterpointed by James Paxton's brilliant outing, his first as a Yankee against their Boston rivals. So there's joy in Pinstripe Nation in an otherwise rough April.
Heath Cummings was decidedly unimpressed with Sale, whose stuff showed more life. Same goes for Chris Towers.
"I won't buy him or sell him. I'm paralyzed with fear about Chris Sale," Towers said of the lefty's Fantasy value.
Given all the ace angst surrounding Sale, it was a relief to have lots of good developments to discuss. Notably among those was another impressive outing for Tyler Glasnow of the surprising Rays. The 25-year-old righty is now 4-0 with an 0.875 WHIP in what looks like a breakout.
"He's part of that group of starting pitchers who I have moved right to the precipice of the ace tier," Cummings said.
Responding to a sharp listener email (thanks, Joe), would Cummings trade Glasnow for one of the floundering aces? Or for Sale? It led to a fun exchange.
"I think he could be this year's Blake Snell. I'm not ready to say he is this year's Blake Snell. I don't think his ceiling is quite as high ... but I'm pretty much all in.
"At the same time, I would trade him for one of the struggling aces. "
"You would trade him for Greinke?" Towers asked.
"I would trade him for Greinke."
"You would trade him for Sale?"
Hesitation.
"I don't want to do that," Cummings said.
"Answer the question," Towers pressed.
"If someone sent me Chris Sale for Tyler Glasnow, yes, I would accept it."
Get those trade offers ready.
We also cover: News and notes. Is Jose Quintana back? Drop Robbie Ray? Plus fill-in-the-blank, Mike Minor's great start and Yoan Moncada's homers.
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...