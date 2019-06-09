Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 mark Spencer Turnbull, Jon Duplantier as sleepers

Sleeper central right here.

Really, Week 12 (June 10-16) is shaping up to be an awesome time to plunder the waiver wire for two-start options. Not only do you have a newcomer like Jon Duplantier coming off back-to-back impressive starts but also a resurgent Joe Musgrove and an inspired matchups play in Spencer Turnbull.

You might even think twice about dropping Martin Perez with the kind of matchups he has.

Granted, the list of advisable two-start options is only 17 deep, so you'll be lucky if you have more than two. But Duplantier is so widely available, owned in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues, that it's as good of a chance as you'll ever have of securing yourself one more.

Here's the full breakdown: