Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 mark Spencer Turnbull, Jon Duplantier as sleepers

Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White, thanks in large part to newcomers like Jon Duplantier.

Sleeper central right here.

Really, Week 12 (June 10-16) is shaping up to be an awesome time to plunder the waiver wire for two-start options. Not only do you have a newcomer like Jon Duplantier coming off back-to-back impressive starts but also a resurgent Joe Musgrove and an inspired matchups play in Spencer Turnbull.

You might even think twice about dropping Martin Perez with the kind of matchups he has.

Granted, the list of advisable two-start options is only 17 deep, so you'll be lucky if you have more than two. But Duplantier is so widely available, owned in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues, that it's as good of a chance as you'll ever have of securing yourself one more.

Here's the full breakdown:

Must start, all formats

 

 

1

Chris Sale, BOS

vs. TEX

at BAL

2

Trevor Bauer, CLE

vs. CIN

at DET

3

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

at LAA

vs. CHC

4

Charlie Morton, TB

vs. OAK

vs. LAA

5

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

vs. NYM

at CHW

6

German Marquez, COL

vs. CHC

vs. SD

7

Mike Minor, TEX

at BOS

at CIN

8

Griffin Canning, LAA

vs. LAD

at TB

9

Chris Paddack, SD

at SF

at COL

10

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

vs. PIT

vs. PHI

11

Chris Archer, PIT

at ATL

at MIA

Sleepers and questionables

 

 

12

Joe Musgrove, PIT

at ATL

at MIA

13

Spencer Turnbull, DET

at KC

vs. CLE

14

Jose Quintana, CHC

at COL

at LAD

15

Jon Duplantier, ARI

at PHI

at WAS

16

Yu Darvish, CHC

at COL

at LAD

17

Martin Perez, MIN

vs. SEA

vs. KC

Better left for points leagues

 

 

18

Peter Lambert, COL

vs. CHC

vs. SD

19

Jerad Eickhoff, PHI*

vs. ARI

at ATL

20

Jake Junis, KC

vs. DET

at MIN

21

Ariel Jurado, TEX

at BOS

at CIN

No thanks

 

 

22

Kevin Gausman, ATL

vs. PIT

vs. PHI

23

Anibal Sanchez, WAS

at CHW

vs. ARI

24

John Means, BAL*

vs. TOR

vs. BOS

25

Dakota Hudson, STL*

at MIA

at NYM

26

Mike Leake, SEA

at MIN

at OAK

27

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

vs. STL

vs. PIT

28

Jason Vargas, NYM

at NYY

vs. STL

29

Jalen Beeks, TB*^

vs. OAK

vs. LAA

30

Trent Thornton, TOR*

at BAL

at HOU

31

Taylor Clarke, ARI

at PHI

at WAS

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories