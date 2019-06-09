Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 mark Spencer Turnbull, Jon Duplantier as sleepers
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White, thanks in large part to newcomers like Jon Duplantier.
Sleeper central right here.
Really, Week 12 (June 10-16) is shaping up to be an awesome time to plunder the waiver wire for two-start options. Not only do you have a newcomer like Jon Duplantier coming off back-to-back impressive starts but also a resurgent Joe Musgrove and an inspired matchups play in Spencer Turnbull.
You might even think twice about dropping Martin Perez with the kind of matchups he has.
Granted, the list of advisable two-start options is only 17 deep, so you'll be lucky if you have more than two. But Duplantier is so widely available, owned in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues, that it's as good of a chance as you'll ever have of securing yourself one more.
Here's the full breakdown:
Must start, all formats
1
Chris Sale, BOS
vs. TEX
at BAL
2
Trevor Bauer, CLE
vs. CIN
at DET
3
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
at LAA
vs. CHC
4
Charlie Morton, TB
vs. OAK
vs. LAA
5
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
vs. NYM
at CHW
6
German Marquez, COL
vs. CHC
vs. SD
7
Mike Minor, TEX
at BOS
at CIN
8
Griffin Canning, LAA
vs. LAD
at TB
9
Chris Paddack, SD
at SF
at COL
10
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
vs. PIT
vs. PHI
11
Chris Archer, PIT
at ATL
at MIA
Sleepers and questionables
12
Joe Musgrove, PIT
at ATL
at MIA
13
Spencer Turnbull, DET
at KC
vs. CLE
14
Jose Quintana, CHC
at COL
at LAD
15
Jon Duplantier, ARI
at PHI
at WAS
16
Yu Darvish, CHC
at COL
at LAD
17
Martin Perez, MIN
vs. SEA
vs. KC
Better left for points leagues
18
Peter Lambert, COL
vs. CHC
vs. SD
19
Jerad Eickhoff, PHI*
vs. ARI
at ATL
20
Jake Junis, KC
vs. DET
at MIN
21
Ariel Jurado, TEX
at BOS
at CIN
No thanks
22
Kevin Gausman, ATL
vs. PIT
vs. PHI
23
Anibal Sanchez, WAS
at CHW
vs. ARI
24
John Means, BAL*
vs. TOR
vs. BOS
25
Dakota Hudson, STL*
at MIA
at NYM
26
Mike Leake, SEA
at MIN
at OAK
27
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
vs. STL
vs. PIT
28
Jason Vargas, NYM
at NYY
vs. STL
29
Jalen Beeks, TB*^
vs. OAK
vs. LAA
30
Trent Thornton, TOR*
at BAL
at HOU
31
Taylor Clarke, ARI
at PHI
at WAS
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
