Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26 identify Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow as sleepers

There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if we can really trust them to make two starts. Scott White shares some of his favorites.

The waiver wire offers some surprisingly useful two-start options for Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) as we continue with the week-to-week crapshoot that is forecasting pitching matchups during September roster expansion.

They won't all end up being two-start options, of course. Already, several lost that status over the weekend, and several more will as Week 26 unfolds.

Case in point: I already have it on good authority that Felix Pena won't be making two starts in Week 26, despite what you may have seen, so I haven't included him here (as much as I'd like to). Who have I included? Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow and Brad Keller. Those are the big three, the ones who are both highly available and performing well enough that you won't hate yourself for starting them if they end up making only one start. That's an important consideration this time of year.

So how cautiously do you want to play it? I feel pretty good about using any of the top 16 on this list, going by the what-if-he-makes-only-one-start standard, but if you're playing from behind and have to make your own luck, each of the next four — Wade Miley, Aaron Sanchez, Andrew Suarez and Ryan Borucki — has special matchups and enough upside to make the most of them even if it's a lower-probability play.

Two-start pitchers for Week 26
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Aaron Nola, PHIvs. NYMat ATL
2Blake Snell, TBat TEXat TOR
3Patrick Corbin, ARIvs. CHCvs. COL
4Corey Kluber, CLEvs. CHWvs. BOS
5Zack Wheeler, NYMat PHIat WAS
6Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. STLvs. PHI
7Miles Mikolas, STLat ATLvs. SF
8J.A. Happ, NYYvs. BOSvs. BAL
9Jon Gray, COLat LADat ARI
10Joe Musgrove, PIT*vs. KCvs. MIL
11Jake Arrieta, PHIvs. NYMat ATL
12Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADvs. COLvs. SD
13Tyler Glasnow, TB*at TEXat TOR
14Kyle Hendricks, CHCat ARIat CHW
15Brad Keller, KC*at PITat DET
16Anibal Sanchez, ATL*vs. STLvs. PHI
17Wade Miley, MILvs. CINat PIT
18Aaron Sanchez, TORat BALvs. TB
19Andrew Suarez, SFat SDat STL
20Ryan Borucki, TOR*at BALvs. TB
21Wade LeBlanc, SEA*at HOUat TEX
22Anthony DeSclafani, CINat MILat MIA
23Nathan Eovaldi, BOSat NYYat CLE
24Framber Valdez, HOU*vs. SEAvs. LAA
25Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. MINvs. KC
26Erick Fedde, WASat MIAvs. NYM
27Jason Vargas, NYMat PHIat WAS
28Trevor Richards, MIAvs. WASvs. CIN
29Daniel Norris, DETvs. MINvs. KC
30Bryan Mitchell, SD*vs. SFat LAD
31Adrian Sampson, TEXvs. TBvs. SEA
32Dylan Covey, CHWat CLEvs. CHC

*RP-eligible

