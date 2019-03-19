Fantasy Baseball: Who to start, who to sit from the Athletics vs. Mariners games in Japan
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else. If your league is counting the two-game series in Japan, Scott White has everything you need to know.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Your Mariners and Athletics have a distinct advantage in Week 1 (March 20-31), provided your league's Week 1 includes the two-game series in Japan set to begin Wednesday at 5:35 am ET.
And if you've already drafted, why wouldn't it? The whole season should count, darn it. It's not like you couldn't change your lineup later. The only "locked" players would be the ones on those two teams.
No Fantasy GM should be denied a two-homer game for Khris Davis or a gem from Marco Gonzales. You make the investment, you reap the rewards. It's only fair.
But back to that advantage: Because of that early series, those two teams would have six games in a modified Week 1 while every other would have three or four. So regardless of whatever pitching matchups their hitters might face when they return to the U.S., those hitters deserve preferential treatment when setting your lineups. Meanwhile, Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Mike Fiers and Marco Estrada are the only pitchers with even a hope of a two-start week.
It's a big deal and reason why you'll want to take a second look who you've positioned where before your head hits the pillow Tuesday night.
Of course, "preferential treatment" doesn't mean "automatic start." Not every member of those lineups is an everyday player, after all. So let's go through one by one and determine who's worth locking in for the next 12 days, at least as far as the typical mixed league goes.
Mariners
Expected to contribute in Japan
Others who may be 'locked'
Athletics
Expected to contribute in Japan
Others who may be 'locked'
