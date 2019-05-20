Vizcaino (shoulder) was traded from the Braves to the Mariners along with Jesse Biddle on Monday in exchange for Anthony Swarzak.

The Braves' bullpen has been struggling, and Vizcaino couldn't do anything to help it as he's out for the year following shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old has been a decent but not dominant closer in the past, with his career 3.01 ERA not being particularly well supported by his 26.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.8 percent walk rate. Even if he's not an elite arm, he could certainly find himself as the Mariners' top bullpen weapon in 2020 and could be well-positioned to add to his 50 career saves should he prove to be healthy in the spring.