Bukauskas was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.
The move clears a spot on the roster after the Mariners claimed Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Mets. Bukauskas had a short stay on the Mariners' 40-man roster, as he was claimed by Seattle off waivers from Arizona on January 17. The right-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP over 19.1 frames with Triple-A Reno in 2022. If unclaimed, he likely will report to Triple-A Tacoma to provide organizational depth for the 2023 season.
