Bukauskas (triceps) experienced a setback with his shoulder during his rehab appearance June 13 with Triple-A Nashville, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that an MRI came back clean, MLB.com reports.

Bukauskas has been on the injured list since April 14 with a right lat strain, with the team later reclassifying his injury as a right triceps strain. Though he was able to complete his scheduled inning in his first rehab outing with Nashville, Bukauskas reported significant discomfort in his shoulder the next day. Fortunately for Bukauskas, he doesn't look to be dealing with anything more than inflammation, and Murphy said that the right-hander will be able to resume throwing once the swelling subsides. If he's cleared to report back to Nashville shortly after he starts throwing again, Bukauskas could have a shot to return from the IL before the All-Star break.