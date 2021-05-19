Gonzales (forearm) threw off a mound for the second straight day Tuesday without setbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The left-hander is getting closer to the one-month mark with respect to his injured-list stint, but with back-to-back days free of health-related snags, he could also be ready to face live hitters before the end of the week. If all continues to go smoothly for Gonzales, he could be deemed ready for activation before the end of the month without the need for a rehab assignment.