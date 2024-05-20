Share Video

Gonzales (forearm) will be assessed later in May to determine when he can resume throwing, MLB.com reports.

Gonzales has been sidelined since mid-April but is expected to avoid surgery. He's experienced several consecutive symptom-free days so could be cleared to resume throwing by the close of the month. Even so, Gonzales is likely to be sidelined until at least mid-July.

