Gonzales (forearm) will be assessed later in May to determine when he can resume throwing, MLB.com reports.
Gonzales has been sidelined since mid-April but is expected to avoid surgery. He's experienced several consecutive symptom-free days so could be cleared to resume throwing by the close of the month. Even so, Gonzales is likely to be sidelined until at least mid-July.
