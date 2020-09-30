Alfaro remains out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Marlins' wild-card series with the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro had already been on the bench for three of the Marlins' final four regular-season, and his absence from the lineup for Miami's playoff opener is yet another sign that he's settled into the No. 2 catcher role behind Chad Wallach. Though Alfaro has a better track record at the plate than Wallach for their respective careers, the former submitted a career-worst .624 OPS over his 100 plate appearances during the regular season.