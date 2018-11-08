General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said McNeil is "penciled in" as the Mets' starting second baseman in 2019, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil settled in as the Mets' starter at second base following the trade of Asdrubal Cabrera in July of 2018, slashing an impressive .329/.381/.471 with three homers and seven stolen bases across 63 games over the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old rookie was buoyed by a .359 BABIP, though his impressive contact skills -- he struck out just 9.7 percent of the time in 2018 -- was also a crucial part of his success.