McNeil went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

It's the 32-year-old's first multi-hit performance since June 9, with McNeil batting a brutal .088 (3-for-34) in between. The career .291 hitter is slashing just .216/.281/.298 on the season, and his lengthy slump -- as well as a hot start to Jose Iglesias' Mets tenure -- has put McNeil's playing time in a bit of jeopardy. He may need to string together a few more solid efforts to avoid losing his hold on even a strong-side platoon role at second base.