McNeil went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

The second baseman took Ronel Blanco deep in the sixth inning, the third of three Mets homers on the night. It was McNeil's first long ball since May 22, snapping a 23-game power outage, and the performance was his first three-hit game since May 7. He'll need more than one good game to earn the trust of fantasy GMs again, however -- on the season, McNeil is slashing a feeble .212/.283/.312 with four home runs, four steals, 19 RBI and 31 runs in 72 contests.