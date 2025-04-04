Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that McNeil (oblique) has been hitting off a machine in the batting cage, SNY.tv reports.
McNeil is working his way back from a right oblique strain, which he suffered in mid-March. He is surely going to require a rehab assignment before returning and it's not clear when that might come, but he's progressing.
