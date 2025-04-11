McNeil (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Friday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
McNeil has been ramping up his rehab from a right oblique strain and has been cleared to test things out in game action. Upon his return, the 33-year-old McNeil will serve as the Mets' primary second baseman.
