Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McNeil (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Friday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

McNeil has been ramping up his rehab from a right oblique strain and has been cleared to test things out in game action. Upon his return, the 33-year-old McNeil will serve as the Mets' primary second baseman.

More News