Gsellman walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

With both Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia having seen heavy recent usage, Mets manager Mickey Callaway turned to Seth Lugo in the eighth inning and Gsellman in the ninth to protect a one-run lead, and the duo got the job done. The latter had been in a funk, allowing six runs over his last 4.2 innings, and Gsellman now sports a 3.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB on the season with one win, four holds and the save in 26 appearances.